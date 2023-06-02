Naomi Osaka has announced that she is set to give birth to a baby girl.

On January 11, three days after withdrawing from the Australian Open, Osaka announced that she was pregnant with her first child with long-time boyfriend Cordae.

At that time, however, she had stated that she was unwilling to share the gender of the baby. On Friday (June 2), however, she posted a few pictures on social media, in which she can be seen in front of a sign that said:

"A little princess is on the way"

Cordae was also seen accompanying Osaka during the gender reveal, posing happily for pictures alongside the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Naomi Osaka shuts down doubters, expresses confidence in her tennis career post pregnancy

Naomi Osaka is hoping to take part in the 2024 Australian Open.

Noami Osaka has expressed optimism about her tennis future and said that she plans to be in action at the Australian Open next year.

In the months before she took a break from the sport, Osaka did not have any memorable performances on the tour. Her four-year streak of winning at least one Grand Slam every year came to an end in 2022, and she did not win any other titles either. This saw her ranking dip significantly.

The former World No. 1 has not been in action since her second-round exit at the 2022 Tokyo Open in September 2022, which has led to speculation on how well she will be on her comeback.

Addressing her doubters, Osaka took to social media a few weeks ago and said:

"Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career. There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though. Not trying to make this a male and female thing but let’s be fr."

In an interview with a Japanese sports journalist, Osaka also confidently stated that she'll be at her best when she returns to the court.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year. For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I’ll be competing in Australia next year," she said.

The 25-year-old revealed that her baby was due in June or July, and explained that she had the rest of the year to get herself back in shape and return to the WTA Tour.

"The baby is due in June or July, so I have August, September, October, November and December. I have almost six months," she disclosed.

