Naomi Osaka was recently featured in a new Nike promotional video along with fellow tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and other big names in the sporting world like Caitlin Clark and Alejandro Garnacho.

Japanese star Osaka has been away from WTA Tour on maternity leave, after announcing her pregnancy in January. The former World No. 1 welcomed her daughter, Shia, along with longtime boyfriend and rap artist Cordae earlier this summer.

In her time away from the tour, Osaka seemingly took on other adventures, as the Nike promotional video shows. In the video shared on Instagram, a pregnant Osaka can be showcasing the company's latest clothing line comprising of NikeTech.

The four-time Grand Slam champion wasn't the only tennis star to feature in the video, as Spanish World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was also seen rocking the set. Other sporting icons to feature in the video include Chloe Kim, Alejandro Garnacho, Caitlin Clark, Tyler Adams, Yang Liwei, and Saquon Barkley.

"This is #NikeTech. Engineered to the exact specifications of championship athletes," the caption of the post read.

Osaka is currently looking to make her comeback sometime this year, with the former World No. 1 earlier stating that she was eager to take part in the 2024 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is currently taking part in the 2023 Canadian Open, where he defeated Tommy Paul in the quarterfinal on Friday, August 11 to reach the last four.

"I heard about it after I pulled out from French Open" - Naomi Osaka addresses mental health struggles

Naomi Osaka has publicly addressed her mental health struggles on numerous occasions

Naomi Osaka recently opened up about her mental health struggles after she pulled out of the 2021 French Open.

In an episode of the Mountaintop Conversations podcast, the four-time Grand Slam champion stated that she didn't know about the concept of mental health until that moment.

"I actually didn't know what mental health was. Growing up, no one was really talking about it. I think honestly the first time I heard about it was after I pulled out from the French Open. It's not like I had a dark childhood or anything, it's just that everything was so focussed on tennis," she disclosed.

