Rafael Nadal's seemingly impassive reaction to Novak Djokovic's acceptance speech for the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award has prompted hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

The 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid on April 22 was a star-studded affair, as the likes of Djokovic, Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Garbine Muguruza dazzled on the red carpet in their finest attire.

Djokovic stole the spotlight at the event, beating out Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, Erling Haaland, Mondo Duplantis and Noah Lyles to claim his fifth Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award for his stellar 2023 season, winning three Grand Slam titles. With his latest win, the World No. 1 also equaled Roger Federer's record for the honor.

Trending

The Serb delivered a heartfelt winner's speech, acknowledging his fellow tennis players in the building and expressing gratitude for his family's support.

"There are some incredible tennis players in the building tonight - Rafa, Carlos, Garbine, Martina - some incredible people that made history in this sport. And yes, we are individual athletes from individual sport but I think we will all agree that every success we owe to out families, every success we owe to our team," he said.

He also thanked his coaching team for their "instrumental" contributions in making his historic 2023 season possible and hinted at further success in the future.

"I would like to also send a big thank you to my team that is not here today but they've been instrumental in my success and the 2023 that was one of the best seasons I've ever had in my life. So, more to come. Thank you all very much," he added.

However, what garnered attention was Rafael Nadal's reaction to the 24-time Grand Slam champion's speech, as the camera captured the Spaniard's seemingly stone-faced expression while Djokovic recounted his triumphs of the 2023 season.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans couldn't help but poke fun at Nadal's "priceless" reaction, with one fan quipping that he had reserved a "particularly loving" expression for Djokovic.

"Nadal has always (has) a particularly loving facial expression for Djokovic ☠️😭," one fan commented.

"Oh the reaction on #Nadal face is priceless. Couldn't bring himself to smile 🤣🤣," a fan wrote.

"This sequence right after Novak got the award 😭☠️ pls someone check on Nadal 🚑," shared another.

Expand Tweet

Other fans, meanwhile, shared their interpretation of the Spaniard's reaction. While one fan deemed him to be "angry," another claimed that he was feeling envious.

"Nadal is angry 😁😁😁😁," a fan posted.

"Never saw so much envy on someone's face, he can not hide it anymore," another fan claimed.

"If looks could kill! Sad behaviour from Rafa to be sure!" said another.

Fans continued to mock Nadal for his reaction, as one fan joked that he was "overcome with joy."

"Nadal is overcome with joy when Novak is presented with the Laureus Award.😂," one fan wrote.

"I'm not jealous. I swear, I really am not.😂😂," another fan commented.

"Nole - "One of the most successful years of my life and there's more to come!" Nadal -," shared yet another.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal has won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award twice, trails Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (from left to right)

While Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have had the honor of being the Laureus Sportsman of the Year five times, Rafael Nadal has won the coveted award twice.

The Spaniard first received the honor at the 2011 Laureus World Sports Awards for his exceptional 2010 season, winning the French Open, Wimbledon and maiden US Open title to complete the career Golden Slam.

He won the award for the second time for his remarkable 2020 season, as he claimed his 13th French Open title and 20th Grand Slam title overall, tying Federer's record.

In other news, while Novak Djokovic is in Madrid for the 2024 Laureus Awards ceremony, the Serb has pulled out of the Madrid Open. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, will be in action at the Masters 1000 event, taking on Darwin Blanch in his opening match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here