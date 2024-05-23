"Priceless piece of art" - Aryna Sabalenka expresses gratitude to Nike for special plaque honoring her achievements as two-time Grand Slam champion

Aryna Sabalenka was gifted a special photo plaque by Nike that honored the Belarusian's achievements as a two-time Grand Slam winner. The plaque served as a tribute to Sabalenka's aspiration of winning two major titles before turning 25, a dream she shared with her late father.

Sabalenka clinched her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2023. She didn't drop a single set till the final as she cruised past her opponents. However, she faced a major threat from the then reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who took a set of the Belarusian to take the lead. But Sabalenka held her nerves to turn things around and win her maiden major 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Though she reached the semifinals or better in all the Majors in 2023, she failed to win the other three. Sabalenka, whose birthday falls on May 5, had one last chance to realize her dream of winning two Majors by the age of 25 at the Happy Slam.

The Belarusian went on a rampage and successfully defended her title in 2024 without dropping a single set and realized her and her dad's dream in doing so.

Aryna Sabalenka's kit partner Nike immortalized the Belarusian's achievements as they gifted her a special plaque. It featured a picture of Sabalenka from the 2023 season on one side in blue, and one from 2024 on the other side in red. Engraved on the plaque were the phrases "2x GRAND SLAM WINNER BY AGE 25" and "BACK-TO-BACK AUSSIE OPEN CHAMP," celebrating Sabalenka's achievements.

The words 'WE HAD ONE DREAM' were also engraved in the center.

Sabalenka shared a photo of the frame on her Instagram story and thanked Nike for presenting her with a 'priceless' art piece.

"For real priceless piece of art. Thank you @nike," the Belarusian wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram Story

"I’m very thankful for everything he did for me" - Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her dad after 2024 Australian Open win

Aryna Sabalenka

During her post-match press conference after her 2024 Australian Open triumph, Aryna Sabalenka was asked whether she played to honor her late father, to which the Belarusian said that it was the case before last year's Australian Open. While she admitted to owing her success to her father, her current motivations for who she played for were her mother and her sister.

"Before last year's Slam, it was like that. But, since then, of course, he's my biggest motivation and he's been everything for me but right now I have my mum and sister who is here with me and I feel like I have to think about them" (at 14:07)

Sabalenka also said she always felt her dad's presence and once again showed her gratitude towards him.

"But I just feel that he’s always with me and I’m very thankful for everything he did for me and I think if not him I wouldn't be here."

Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed at the French Open and will kick off her campaign against Erika Andreeva in the opening round.