Novak Djokovic's "proud" wife and kids pose in front of Serb's ATP advert in Turin

Jelena Djokovic, wife of Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic, posted a heartwarming picture of herself and children in front of an ATP advert featuring Novak Djokovic.

The billboard on "50 Years of Gaming Changing Tennis" features the former World No. 1 looking at the ATP Finals trophy and a write-up on his career, headlined "Novak does the unthinkable." Jelena and her children, whose faces were masked with emoticons, looked over the moon as they happily posed in front of the advert.

"Proud/ Ponosni 🥰❤️ #Torino #family @djokernole," Jelena captioned the picture.

Novak Djokovic is currently playing in the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. He got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(4) in the second round-robin match and will be up against the Russian Andrey Rublev next.

He is looking to win an elusive sixth crown that will put him alongside Roger Federer to have won the most ATP Finals titles - six. The Serb's last ATP Finals trophy came in 2015.

Novak Djokovic aces another milestone

Novak Djokovic in action at the ATP Finals. (PC: Getty Images)

The 21-time Grand Slam winner became the first tennis player to get past $160 million in prize money.

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the finest players in the sport's history. He's already the first player in the sport to surpass the $140 million and $150 million milestones in prize money. Now, he's set to cross the $160 million mark regardless of how he fares in the rest of the ATP Finals tournament. He moved past the $150 million prize money mark following his sixth title at Wimbledon (beating Matteo Berrettini in the final) last year.

The former World No. 1 will also compete at the Australian Open in January 2023. The Serb was denied a chance to compete in the 2022 edition due to his COVID-19 vaccination status and was also deported from the country after a federal court revoked his visa.

Novak has been vocal about creating and breaching milestones in his tennis career. In a post-match interview after beating Tsitsipas, he said that creating records has always been a huge motivating factor for him and he will continue to do so.

"Well, of course, I'm aware of it (on drawing level with Federer with six titles). Making history of this sport is always a big motivational factor for me. I mean, doesn't maybe necessarily affect the whole approach to the specific match because I'm experienced enough and I know myself well and what I need to do in order to prepare for my next challenge and next opponent," Djokovic said.

