Ben Shelton was joined by his father and coach Bryan Shelton at the Wimbledon grounds ahead of the Grand Slam event, scheduled to begin on July 3.

Ben had previously shared his excitement at his father's decision to become his full-time coach after retiring from more than two decades of collegiate coaching, and this will be the duo's first Grand Slam stint as a team.

In a video shared by the Wimbledon official channel on Twitter, the proud father spoke about the growth and the changes that he had observed in his 20-year-old son's personality over the past few months.

"My wife, Lisa and I, we talk about it when we are talking to him on the phone as he's been over here in Europe for a couple of months through the clay court season. Just how mature he sounds and just the differences that we see and just his growth as a person," Bryan said.

The 57-year-old continued to speak about his son's professional and personal growth while laying more emphasis on the latter.

"Obviously his game's going to continue to improve and i think what's most important as a dad and with my wife is to see our kids grow up and become great people and so just really proud of the man that he is more than the player," he added.

Ben is set to compete at the Queen's Club Championships and will play his opening round on Monday, June 19.

Ben Shelton to open his grass season at the Queen's Club Championships

Ben Shelton at the 2023 French Open

Ben Shelton is set to compete at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships, beginning today, June 19.

The American began his 2023 season with a strong quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open and also reached the semifinals of the Challenger Cagliari.

He will enter the London-based tournament after a first-round exit in singles and a second-round exit in doubles at the 2023 French Open.

In an interview with the ATP, his father and coach, Bryan Shelton gave an assessment of the World No. 35's game and stated that he "hadn't scratched the surface" yet.

"Oh my goodness. That's probably one of the most exciting parts of Ben. His potential is, in my opinion, limitless, because he hasn't really scratched the surface,” Bryan said. “I just feel like he's so many hours shy of someone else his age that's playing at that level."

However, he added that what the 20-year-old lacked in experience, he made up with his love for the game.

“But where he lacks experience, he has just a passion and a desire and a work ethic and some other intangible things that have allowed him to start catching up," he added.

Ben Shelton will clash against JJ Wolf in the first round of the tournament on Monday, June 19.

