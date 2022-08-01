"PSA: Your tournament is a joke if Djokovic doesn't play" - Novak Djokovic's fans bombard US Open's tweet demanding the Serb's entry into the US

Novak Djokovic's fans continued to express their dissent at the Serb's inability to play in the US Open, as things stand. The US Open's latest post on Twitter, intended to build excitement for the event, took a different turn as fans flooded the replies with demands to let Djokovic enter the US to play in the Grand Slam.

The 'US Open month' is officially here with the start of August. The New York Major begins on August 29, and ends on September 11, with the men's singles final.

Responding to the tweet, one fan urged the relevant authorities to provide the Serbian player with an exemption for participation.

"PSA: Your tournament is a joke if Djokovic doesn't play. Do the right thing and make an exemption entry request to the US authorities. Other foreign athletes have competed in the US under such exemptions," said a post on Twitter.

Novak Djokovic recently expressed hope at getting "any room to travel to the US." He is practicing on hard courts back home and is preparing with the hope of getting an exemption for entry into the US, which is the only way he can participate in the US Open. His participation in next week's National Bank Open in Toronto also hangs in the balance as Canada has similar regulations to the US.

"The only PSA we need from you guys is: Novak can play," said another tweet.

Here are a few more reactions from Novak Djokovic's fans to the US Open's tweet:

There is no logic or rationale to choose otherwise.



Novak Djokovic thanks fans and followers for their support to his US Open campaign

2021 US Open - Day 14

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Novak Djokovic expressed gratitude towards his fans and followers for their support and for connecting with his tennis career in a positive way. The Serb also posted a video where he was hard at work on the practice court and in the middle of an intense rally.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will next play directly in mid-September if he cannot eventually play in the American hardcourt swing.

"I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days."

"It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete," the 35-year-old said on social media.

He lost last year's US Open final to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. He last won the title in 2018, defeating Juan Martin Del Potro in the final. In the 2019 edition, he was two sets down against Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round, before retiring early in the third set due to an injury.

At the same stage in the 2020 edition, the Serb was defaulted from the tournament in the first set of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta after accidentally hitting a lineswoman in the throat as he smashed a tennis ball.

