Holger Rune’s antics on the court make him very punchable, according to Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs. Stubbs said that Rune "pisses people off" with the "garbage" that he brings to the court, and that she is hoping the Dane gains some composure with age.

Rune is infamous for his temper tantrums and antics on the court. The World No. 7 has had several feuds with players like Stan Wawrinka and Casper Ruud.

In 2021, the Dane was fined for shouting homophobic slurs at the crowd during his semi-final match at the Biella Challenger in Italy, where he won his first ATP Challenger Tour title.

Speaking on the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Stubbs was very vocal about her dislike for Rune’s behavior on the court. While admitting that the 19-year-old is proving himself to be good on all surfaces, she said that he is "disliked on the tour" because of his "antics."

"Rune is proving himself to be so good on all surfaces," Stubbs said. "He's so young. But, Man! He's disliked on tour. Is there a person that likes this kid? It's amazing; he just p***es people off on the court and the garbage that he carries on with."

However, the 52-year-old said that she is hoping Rune will calm down in a few years and that he will stop being so "punchable."

"I'm hoping that with time, by the time he's 22 or 23, he's kinda calmed down a little bit with that, I don't know, being so punchable, can I say that? Punchable with his antics, and the way carries on," she added.

The Australian also wondered if Rune's behavior and emotions play a part in his physical fitness as he has struggled with cramping in the past.

“I mean, he was smacking Rublev; he gets up 4-1, and bang, the cramps start again. And he's had an issue with this in the past, where the cramping has really hurt him, and I just wonder how much of that has to do with his emotions and his ups and downs,” she concluded.

Holger Rune should’ve received a point penalty in the 2023 Monte-Carlo final, believes Rennae Stubbs

Rennae Stubbs feels Rune should've received point penalty at 2023 Monte-Carlo final

Renna Stubbs did not hold back while speaking on her podcast about Holger Rune. Stubbs believes that Rune should have received a point penalty when he smacked two balls in a fit of rage during the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters final against Andrey Rublev.

"He belts two balls out of the stadium, which frankly should've been two warnings," Stubbs said. "I don't know why that was given only one warning; that's some bulls**t!"

'As soon as he hit one out, it should've been 'warning ball abuse,' but there was a delay of 5 seconds and bang, he hit another one out. That should've been two; that should've been a point penalty. These little things teach people," she added.

The Dane was up 4-1 in the third set of the final but lost his cool, resulting in a 7-5, 2-6, 5-7 loss for him.

Poll : 0 votes