Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has come to the defense of Caitlin Clark, the Iowa women’s basketball star who hit a stunning 40-foot 3-pointer to beat Michigan State in the final seconds of the game.

Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and an avid sports fan, endorsed a picture that showed Clark’s shot to be within the time limit, contrary to some online claims. He praised Clark’s performance and urged people to "put some respect on her name."

Clark is one of the most talented players in NCAA women’s basketball. The senior guard for the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes has been showcasing her clutch gene, hitting several game-winning shots throughout the season.

On Wednesday, January 3, she delivered one of the most memorable moments in college basketball history, when she sank a 40-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Iowa a 76-73 victory over Michigan State in a Big Ten Conference showdown.

Clark’s heroics were celebrated by fans and media alike, as the video of her shot went viral on social media. However, not everyone was impressed by her feat. Some online critics claimed that Clark’s shot should not have counted, as they argued that the time had run out before she released the ball.

Here are a few of the reactions:

However, a basketball page on X (formerly Twitter), posted a picture to prove that Clark’s shot was legitimate. The picture showed that Clark had released the ball with one second left on the game clock, which was the official timekeeper. They pointed to the discrepancy between the game clock and the shot clock, which showed different times when Clark took the shot.

"To everyone saying Caitlin’s shot shouldn’t have counted…" the post was captioned.

Of the many who reshared the post, one was Alexis Ohanian, tennis legend Serena Williams' husband. Ohanian is also a vocal advocate for women's empowerment and equality in business and sports.

"Put some respect on her name. @CaitlinClark22," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian named in Forbes' Future of Work 50 for 2023

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the Women's Sports Foundation's Women In Sports Gala

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian expressed his gratitude to be included in Forbes’ Future of Work 50 for 2023.

As a tech entrepreneur, Ohanian founded his venture capital foundation, Seven Seven Six (776), through which he has invested in more than 40 startup companies. Notably, his foundation has allocated $20 million towards supporting climate solutions, disbursing funds to various individuals engaged in diverse projects.

Forbes unveiled a list in November 2023, highlighting 50 individuals recognized for their outstanding contributions in groundbreaking technologies, philanthropy, or exemplary work practices.

Ohanian, upon securing a spot among these figures, expressed gratitude while emphasizing that there is still considerable work ahead.

"Thanks, Forbes. There's much more work to do," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

