Several tennis fans reacted to the recent clarification made by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) regarding the no-handshake policy between Russian and Ukrainian players.

Since the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Ukrainian players have consistently expressed their unease when competing against players from Russia and Belarus. They have been vocal about this issue and have firmly declined to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian counterparts.

In the fourth round of the women's singles match, Belarus' Victoria Azarenka and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina did not shake hands after the conclusion of their match. In a display of respect for Svitolina's decision, Azarenka raised her hand towards the Ukrainian before proceeding to shake hands with the chair umpire.

Unfortunately, the spectators at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club were far from pleased with Azarenka's actions. Their discontent was palpable as they expressed their dissatisfaction by booing her as she exited the court.

In light of this event, the WTA has issued a statement expressing their respect for the Ukrainian athletes who have chosen not to partake in the customary practice of shaking hands with opponents from Russia and Belarus at the conclusion of a match.

The WTA acknowledged that the decision is a deeply personal one and fully supports the athletes in their choice.

wta @WTA



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



Due to the ongoing… WTA Statement on post-match handshakes:Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at @Wimbledon (along with other matches the past several weeks), the WTA would like to provide clarity around post-match handshakes.Due to the ongoing… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… WTA Statement on post-match handshakes:Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at @Wimbledon (along with other matches the past several weeks), the WTA would like to provide clarity around post-match handshakes.Due to the ongoing… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Several tennis fans took to social media and reacted to the statement issued by the WTA regarding the post-match no handshake protocol. One fan expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, arguing that releasing the statement on social platforms was insufficient.

They emphasized that while avid tennis followers on Twitter may already be aware of the situation, it is the casual fans who purchase tickets and attend tournaments that remain uninformed. This lack of awareness could potentially cause chaos during the tournaments.

"Putting this out on social media, a month late, is just like peeing into the wind. People who follow tennis on Twitter already know. It's the casuals who buy tix and go to the tournaments who will continue to have no idea," a fan tweeted.

Stephanie Myles @OpenCourt

People who follow tennis on Twitter already know.

It's the casuals who buy tix and go to the tournaments who will continue to have no idea.



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



Putting this out on social media, a month late, is just like peeing into the wind.
People who follow tennis on Twitter already know.
It's the casuals who buy tix and go to the tournaments who will continue to have no idea.

Another fan expressed disappointment, noting that the fans who booed Victoria Azarenka are unlikely to read this statement as they may not follow tennis closely. They proposed that an announcement be made on the court before the match, which could prove more effective in addressing the issue.

"Unfortunately none of the fans that booed Azarenka will see this coz they probably don't follow tennis. An announcement before the match on court would be more helpful," the fan tweeted.

Ø @amyampaire @WTA @Wimbledon Unfortunately none of the fans that booed Azarenka will see this coz they probably don't follow tennis. An announcement before the match on court would be more helpful @WTA @Wimbledon Unfortunately none of the fans that booed Azarenka will see this coz they probably don't follow tennis. An announcement before the match on court would be more helpful

Here are a few more reactions:

Sam Kam @SamKamPix @WTA @Wimbledon Needed statement. Well done. But it needs to be stated at the affected matches cause most folks aren’t on twitter and don’t read press releases. @WTA @Wimbledon Needed statement. Well done. But it needs to be stated at the affected matches cause most folks aren’t on twitter and don’t read press releases.

Vansh @vanshv2k



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



Can we have the umpires make an announcement in the warmup or before the 1st point is about to be played, so that everyone in the crowd is aware that the players from those nationalities will not be shaking hands at the end of the match.

Alicia V. Perry @aliciavperry @coffeesteve3 @WTA @Wimbledon Work with the touraments and come up with a policy eg. It is announced by the umpire at the start of a match to inform the crowd, maybe

Stephanie Myles @OpenCourt

People who follow tennis on Twitter already know.

It's the casuals who buy tix and go to the tournaments who will continue to have no idea.



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



Putting this out on social media, a month late, is just like peeing into the wind.
People who follow tennis on Twitter already know.
It's the casuals who buy tix and go to the tournaments who will continue to have no idea.

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates23



The people seeing this statement are well aware of the situation anyways, casuals who only see tennis 2 weeks every year likely don't.



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



This exact statement needs to be put out to the crowd before every one of those matches or it does nothing.
The people seeing this statement are well aware of the situation anyways, casuals who only see tennis 2 weeks every year likely don't.

Simon Cambers @scambers73



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



The umpires need to announce this each time

Sarah | grASS🌿 @whomstissarah



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



This won't reach the correct audience tho😭

Andrea Not Petkovic 🇺🇦 @notpetko



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



We needed this statement when the crowd in Paris was booing Ukrainian players. You're just 6 weeks late, but at least you did something 🤡

maya @mayaselt



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



i doubt the locals at tennis tournaments check the wta twitter account so this really isn't gonna do anything

Vickesh | વિકેશ @Vickesh



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



None of the booers will see this. How can they be informed?

bubu. @ablackflowxr



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



now show this to the tea drinkers at venues

BE-NE Tennis @BStolck



Following the unfortunate circumstances and misunderstanding in yesterday’s match at



Euh, people on twitter know this, it's to the at location public this should be addressed

"Until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, not going to shake hands" - Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina at the 2019 Wuhan Open

Elina Svitolina has justified her choice to refrain from shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players on the WTA tour.

The significance of the handshake was once again brought to attention on Sunday as she faced Belarus' Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

After the match concluded both players refrained from shaking hands. When questioned about this during the post-match press conference, the Ukrainian player reiterated the reason behind her decision.

"I already said multiple times that until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, not going to shake hands. So I have clear statement. I don't know how more clear I can be," she stated.

Last year both Russian and Belarusian players faced a ban from participating in Wimbledon. However, this decision has been overturned in the current year. Svitolina still holds a contrasting opinion and expresses her dissatisfaction with this reversal.

"Last year it was clear message from Wimbledon. This year it was changed because of different kind of pressure. Yeah, I already answered this question I think first day of the media that, yeah, I don't really support the change," she added.

