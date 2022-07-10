“Quality-wise, it was the best match that I've seen in my entire life” - Stefan Edberg on the 2019 Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon recently celebrated the centenary of the iconic Centre Court, hosting a ceremony with all of the tournament’s past winners. Among them was Stefan Edberg, the Swedish former professional who won six Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam men's doubles titles — including two on the hallowed lawns of SW19.

The 56-year-old spoke about his memories of Wimbledon, from those who inspired him to his title victories in 1988 and 1990.

“Personally, this is the place to come back to if I had to choose one place. Since growing up watching [Bjorn] Borg winning his five titles here to playing here myself, winning [the title]. You always feel very welcome when you come back to Wimbledon,” Edberg said.

The Swede stated that the tournament holds a lot of tradition and inspiration, and touched upon some of his favorite matches.

“You have a lot of inspiration here. At the same time, a lot of tradition as well. Borg vs [John] McEnroe back in 1980. So many of us have watched the [Roger] Federer vs [Rafael] Nadal match [2008 final], that stands out, it might be one of the best matches,” Edberg said.

“And recently, I watched this very long match when [Novak] Djokovic beat Roger in the [2019] final a couple of years ago, having match points. That was probably, quality-wise, the best match that I've seen in my entire life at Wimbledon,” he added.

Novak Djokovic eyes 4th consecutive Wimbledon title, as Roger Federer misses his first Championships in 23 years

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic is currently preparing for Sunday’s Wimbledon final, where he is up against unseeded yet mercurial Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic has won the Championships three years in a row and is aiming to lift his seventh grass Slam title, which would see him go level with Pete Sampras’ tally and just one behind Roger Federer’s all-time record.

Kyrgios has a perfect 2-0 head-to-head record against Djokovic, having beaten him twice in 2017. The Australian defeated him in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open before triumphing over him in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters.

If Kyrgios wins on Sunday, he will become the first Australian man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

Federer, meanwhile, has not been in action for more than a year. His most recent appearance came at SW19, the same place where he received one of the most rousing receptions one will see, during the Centre Court centennial celebrations.

The 40-year-old’s absence from this year’s tournament broke a 23-year-long streak of him playing in the iconic grasscourt Major.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is close to making his comeback and is scheduled to be in action at the Laver Cup later this year.

