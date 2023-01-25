Create

"Queen of K-Pop with King of tennis" - Tennis fans can't control excitement as Roger Federer meets Blackpink's Lisa at Paris Fashion Week

By Aayush Majumdar
Modified Jan 25, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Roger Federer was one of the star attractions at the Paris Fashion Week.
Roger Federer is now flourishing as a fashion icon after his retirement as a tennis player. The Swiss tennis great recently appeared at Paris Fashion Week, where he crossed paths with some very big names in the celebrity industry.

One of those crossovers, which no one saw coming, left fans quite surprised and excited. Federer was clicked posing for a picture alongside South Korean pop star Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal, who is part of the highly popular girl group Blackpink.

At the Paris Fashion Week, the Swiss legend was accompanied by his wife Mirka and good friend Anna Wintour, who is Vogue's editor-in-chief. Roger, sporting an elegant turtleneck look among other looks, and Mirka Federer attended various shows and met with other leading celebrities. But his photo with Lisa grabbed the attention of tennis fans the most.

The duo posed for a picture alongside Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich.

"The Queen of Kpop with the King of tennis," a Twitter user wrote, reacting to the moment.
LISA MANOBAN AND ROGER FEDERER, THE QUEEN OF KPOP WITH THE KING OF TENIS https://t.co/BByw61lUwr
Lisa with Roger Federer omg https://t.co/77s4CYHcMq

"The picture I never thought I needed. My two fave in one frame, both legends in their own right the great Roger Federer and Lisa," another fan expressed.

The picture I never thought I needed. My two fave in one frame, both legends in their own right the great Roger Federer and Lisa 😍 I vote #LISA (#MONEY) for "KPOP SOLO OF THE YEAR " category at the 2022#TopMusicUniverse Awards twitter.com/lalisaxannisa/…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the Swiss maestro unexpectedly running into Lisa at Paris Fashion Week:

lisa and roger federer posing together was NAWT on my 2023 bingo card 😭 https://t.co/QclzPInPUa
@LaliceUpdates @BLACKPINK @iwavepink Unbeatable Doubles Team#LISA and Roger FedererRoger will serve acesLISA will shut down the net withher agility and flexibilityGAME SET MATCH!😃😃😃 https://t.co/7yeMzzc4yL
#LISA with Roger Federer (one of the greatest tennis players of all time) and Daniel Lozakovich (Swedish violinist) Icons in one photo ✨🖤 https://t.co/X4qJvQm74Z
Omggggg Lisa with Federer 🥹😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 my two most fav🥹#LISA 💙💫 twitter.com/LDN327/status/…
WAITTT does no one realise that’s Roger Federer on the left next to Lisa? like the best tennis player in the world? 😭 and on the right is this Daniel Lozakovich, a famous Swedish violinist! this crossover is so iconic ⭐️ https://t.co/rhjFmiQtGD
Lisa with one of the GOATs of tennis world, Roger Federer. Lisa and Rafael Nadal when? ☺️ https://t.co/K0ajDtX7W2
Federer and Lisa?! Im dead 😭 twitter.com/laliceupdates/…

Roger Federer oozes class at Paris Fashion Week, meets Bernard Arnault

The Swiss tennis legend at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Roger and Mirka Federer attended a few events during Paris Fashion Week, including the Dior Haute Couture fashion show at Musee Rodin, Chanel’s runway show at the Grand Palais Ephemere, as well as the Yellow Pieces Gala charity event. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was seen rocking different looks throughout the busy fashion week. Along with his turtleneck look, he sported a simple yet elegant three-piece suit.

The 41-year-old was also seen interacting with Bernard Arnault, currently the world's richest man, who is the founder and CEO of LVMH.

Bernard Arnault , Mirka Federer, Roger Federer, Antoine Arnault.#DiorCouture #Paris #ParisFashionweek2023 https://t.co/5ADpDY1vtG

The Swiss superstar has had an eventful week in the fashion world. A few days ago, he was announced as one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala, which will be held on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. He will be accompanied by actresses Michaela Coel and Penelope Cruz, and musician Dua Lipa, who are the other co-chairs at the Met Gala. The event will be themed around fashion legend, the late Karl Lagerfeld.

