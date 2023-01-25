"Queen of K-Pop with King of tennis" - Tennis fans can't control excitement as Roger Federer meets Blackpink's Lisa at Paris Fashion Week

Roger Federer is now flourishing as a fashion icon after his retirement as a tennis player. The Swiss tennis great recently appeared at Paris Fashion Week, where he crossed paths with some very big names in the celebrity industry.

One of those crossovers, which no one saw coming, left fans quite surprised and excited. Federer was clicked posing for a picture alongside South Korean pop star Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal, who is part of the highly popular girl group Blackpink.

At the Paris Fashion Week, the Swiss legend was accompanied by his wife Mirka and good friend Anna Wintour, who is Vogue's editor-in-chief. Roger, sporting an elegant turtleneck look among other looks, and Mirka Federer attended various shows and met with other leading celebrities. But his photo with Lisa grabbed the attention of tennis fans the most.

The duo posed for a picture alongside Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich.

"The Queen of Kpop with the King of tennis," a Twitter user wrote, reacting to the moment.

"The picture I never thought I needed. My two fave in one frame, both legends in their own right the great Roger Federer and Lisa," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the Swiss maestro unexpectedly running into Lisa at Paris Fashion Week:

Roger Federer oozes class at Paris Fashion Week, meets Bernard Arnault

The Swiss tennis legend at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger and Mirka Federer attended a few events during Paris Fashion Week, including the Dior Haute Couture fashion show at Musee Rodin, Chanel’s runway show at the Grand Palais Ephemere, as well as the Yellow Pieces Gala charity event. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was seen rocking different looks throughout the busy fashion week. Along with his turtleneck look, he sported a simple yet elegant three-piece suit.

The 41-year-old was also seen interacting with Bernard Arnault, currently the world's richest man, who is the founder and CEO of LVMH.

The Swiss superstar has had an eventful week in the fashion world. A few days ago, he was announced as one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala, which will be held on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. He will be accompanied by actresses Michaela Coel and Penelope Cruz, and musician Dua Lipa, who are the other co-chairs at the Met Gala. The event will be themed around fashion legend, the late Karl Lagerfeld.

