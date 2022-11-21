"Rafa in Roland Garros and Novak here, it's probably some of the toughest challenges we have; I don't feel very bad I wasn't able to beat them" - Casper Ruud after 2022 ATP Finals loss to Novak Djokovic

Casper Ruud has no qualms admitting that it's no shame losing to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros and Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals. The Norwegian said so after losing to Djokovic on Sunday in the title clash of the ATP Finals at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

In a competitive first set, Ruud saved break points in two games but blinked while serving to stay in the set in the 12th. The 21-time Grand Slam champion rode his momentum in the second, riding a lone break to romp across the finish line and create history.

It was the Serb's record-equalling sixth ATP Finals win, with which he also became the oldest player to win the season-ending event. By going undefeated in Turin, the 35-year-old also pocketed a cool $4.74 million, the biggest paycheque in tennis history.

Ruud, meanwhile, fell short in his fourth 'big' final of the year, losing to Nadal in the Roland Garros final and to Djokovic in the ATP Finals title match. The Norwegian lost to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Miami and US Open finals.

In his post-match press conference, Ruud said that defeats to Nadal and Djokovic motivate him to improve and fare better next time. He said:

"I've had many experiences this year in losing these finals. It's just going to try to motivate me to win them if I ever get to them again. If you look at the opponents I've played, it's been tough. You have to say that Rafa in Roland Garros and Novak here, it's probably some of the toughest challenges that we have. I don't feel very bad that I wasn't able to beat them."

He continued:

"It gives me motivation and a hunger to maybe next time, like I said, if I ever get to another final like this, I hope I can learn from what I have done this year and not been able to do and see how it goes."

Ruud ends a hugely successful 2022 season in the top three after being in contention to become the World No. 1 at the US Open.

"Novak and Rafa can step up when they really have to" - Casper Ruud on Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud (right) came up short against Novak Djokovic.

Following his straight-set loss to Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud knows he has many things to improve — especially winning the big points at the big tournaments.

The Norwegian was a service game away from forcing a first-set tiebreak but blinked, and the World No. 8 made him pay. Reflecting on the Serb and Nadal's ability to up the ante in key moments, Ruud said:

"I think those two players, Novak and Rafa, are exceptional, of course. They have this sort of ability in them to step up when they really have to that I don't have. That's something I can try to improve for sure. They always seem to win the close points, the close sets. I have been on the losing side when I played players like them."

Ruud is 0-2 against Nadal and 0-3 against Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes