Rafael Nadal Academy's Alexandra Eala receives endearing message from Manny Pacquiao after Miami Open fairy tale

Rafael Nadal Academy's Alexandra Eala received a special message from Filipino Sporting Icon Manny Pacquiao after her 2025 Miami Open fairy tale run came to an end. Eala ousted three Grand Slam champions in consecutive matches during her run.

After receiving a main draw wildcard at the final hard court WTA 1000 before the European Clay swing, the 19-year-old showed her mettle with a straight set win over home favorite Katie Voleynets, following which she kept shocking the world, match after match, as she ousted 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko, fifth seed Madison Keys, and second seed Iga Swiatek.

Her run came to an end in the semifinal against fourth seed Jessica Pegula. However, the Filipino prodigy did not go down without a fight. Both Pegula and Eala gave it their all, but it was the American who ended up winning the thriller 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3.

Alexandra Eala received immense support from many in the tennis fraternity, including the likes of Rafael Nadal, whose academy she studied at, his sister Maribel, his uncle Toni, and many others. However, another special message came to Eala from one of the all-time boxing greats, Manny Pacquiao.

"You may not have made the finals, but you won the hearts of the world, Alex Eala! The whole nation is proud. This is just the beginning. Keep fighting and inspiring. You’ve shown the heart of a true champion. Laban lang! The future is bright for you. Proud na proud kami sa’yo! #PinoyPride 🇵🇭👊🏽🎾," Pacquiao tweeted.

Despite her defeat, Eala still had a smile on her face and showed her appreciation to the crowd, who were cheering her on during her dream run. Chris Evert also sent her an encouraging message.

Chris Evert lauded Alexandra Eala's effort during her semifinal match against Jessica Pegula at the 2025 Miami Open

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala's stunning efforts against Jessica Pegula sparked a reaction from one of the all-time greats, Chris Evert. The American was a finalist at the inaugural Miami Open, held in 1985, where she lost to her rival Martina Navratilova. However, Evert went on to win the title the following year.

After watching Eala's resilience in her match against Pegula, the 18-time Major champion said,

"Incredible that Alex Eala still has anything left in her considering the teen has beaten 3 Grand Slam Champs.. 👍 👏 ," Evert posted on X.

Alexandra Eala started the Miami Open as the World No. 140 in the WTA rankings, but her run will give her a massive jump, and is set to become World No. 75 after the Miami Open.

