Rafael Nadal admits surprise at Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray's coaching link-up

Rafael Nadal gave his thoughts on Novak Djokovic hiring Andy Murray as a coach. The 22-time Major winner approved of the Brit's credentials as a "real tennis enthusiast" while speaking about the Serb's decision.

Djokovic has struggled with age and consistency over the last year. The former World No. 1 hasn't won a single tour-level title since securing his sixth ATP Finals title in 2023. In a bid to get back to his title-winning ways, the 37-year-old enlisted his former rival Murray's services as a coach last December.

The two legends' partnership has since turned out to be fruitful, as evidenced by the 24-time Major winner's campaigns in Melbourne and Miami this year. Nadal, who retired at last year's Davis Cup Finals, shared that he was initially surprised at their collaboration in his interview with the Telegraph.

The Spaniard did admittedly understand the reasons that contributed to Novak Djokovic asking Andy Murray to coach him. He also insisted that the three-time Major winner, who also retired in 2024, was likely enticed by the prospect of working in tennis again.

"It surprised me a bit that, immediately after retiring, Andy wanted to start a project again where he’d be travelling," Rafael Nadal told the Telegraph. "But I understand that the project to be with Novak is an attractive one, and one he would be passionate about. Also, I understand for Novak to be with one of his rivals – one of his biggest rivals – as his coach must give him a motivation."

"So I think it’s a good combination. I obviously wish them all the best. I think, in the end, Andy is a real tennis enthusiast and to have this opportunity, he’s taken it."

Novak Djokovic on his relationship with Andy Murray: "We try to make the most out of every day and grow together"

Novak Djokovic receives coaching from Andy Murray at Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic spoke in depth about how well-tuned he was with Andy Murray following his four-set victory against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January. The former World No. 1 claimed that he felt "more and more connected" with his former rival-turned-coach while also praising the Brit's commitment to his career.

"I feel more and more connected with Andy every day. We face challenges every single day," he told the media in Melbourne earlier this year. "People don't see that obviously. I mean, we try to make the most out of every day and grow together. He's been as committed to my career and this tournament as he can be.

"This was a huge win for all of us, including Andy and myself, you know, for the relationship. Yeah, that's why I went to him, because I just felt very grateful that he's there."

Murray has joined Djokovic for his Madrid Masters campaign this fortnight after being in his players' box at the Miami Masters last month. The Serb is eyeing his 100th ATP singles title and fourth triumph at Caja Magica.

