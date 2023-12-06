Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Naomi Osaka among nine Grand Slam champions competing in Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Naomi Osaka are among nine Grand Slam champions headlining the upcoming Brisbane International 2024. The first event of the 2024 season is scheduled to take place from Sunday, December 31 to January 7.

The event will mark Nadal's much-awaited return to the court after his hip surgery last season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion could use the event to warm up for the Australian Open in what could be the 37-year-old's final season before retirement.

Andy Murray, who won the Brisbane International in 2012 and 2013, will also begin his tour with the event. The 36-year-old last withdrew from the Great Britain squad for the Davis Cup Finals with an injury and will be back in action at Brisbane.

On the women's side, Naomi Osaka will make a comeback after a maternity break. The four-time Grand Slam champion had announced her plans to participate in Brisbane back in November through social media.

Osaka will be competing alongside reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 4 and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin, and Sloane Stephens complete the list of nine Grand Slam winners who will compete in Brisbane.

Rafael Nadal posts heartfelt video before Brisbane International 2024 return

Rafael Nadal interacts with the media at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal recently addressed tennis fans via a heartfelt video posted on social media. The former World No. 1, who underwent hip surgery in June this year, shared his thoughts on returning to court after an injury-ridden 2023 season.

Nadal began the video with an optimistic note where he said he looked forward to competing again.

“I have been afraid to announce things because in the end it’s [been] a year without competing and it’s a hip operation. But what worries me most is not the hip, it’s everything else. I think I’m ready and I trust and hope that things go well and that it gives me the opportunity to enjoy myself on the court", said Nadal, in a video posted by him on X.

The World No. 664 showed his vulnerable side and believed himself to be "in an unexplored terrain":

“I hope, first of all, to feel again those nerves, that illusion, those fears, those doubts. I expect from myself not to expect anything. This is the truth. To have the ability not to demand myself what I have demanded myself throughout my career. I believe I’m in a different moment, in a different situation and in an unexplored terrain", he added.

Rafael Nadal closed the video with the same strong-willed spirit that he is known for by sharing his intentions to continue playing at the highest level.

