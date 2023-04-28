Rafael Nadal's tenacity and will to fight for every point is a big part of why the Spaniard continues to be a prime contender for the biggest titles even 18 years after he lifted first Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros.

Recalling his time on court with the Spaniard across the net in the latest episode of the Baseline Intelligence with Jonathan Stokke podcast, fellow Grand Slam winner Thomas Johansson took note of the same.

Johansson said the one thing that stuck out playing against the 22-time Grand Slam champion was his on-court attitude, adding that you knew "damn sure" that the Spaniard would bounce back even if it looked like he was playing very poorly in a set or two.

"Rafael Nadal can play very bad but he you can be damn sure that he bounces back, you know, in the end of the theft or maybe next set," Thomas Johansson said. "So I think that's that's one of the things that sticks out when you play him."

Elaborating, the Swede said Nadal's ability to never give up or get down on himself was key to his success.

"I think that's the key and also, his attitude on the court is that he never lets himself down his always, you know, very positive," Thomas Johansson. "He fights on every ball."

"So, you know, that you cannot beat him there either," he continued. "Because you have many players that can mentally break down a little bit when he gets tough for when they don't play well, but Rafa is not one of them."

"It's almost like playing with a bowling ball" - Thomas Johansson on Rafael Nadal's weight of shot

Nadal playing against Thomas Johansson at the Open Seat Godo in 2007.

Shifting focus to the 36-year-old's ball-striking, Johansson opined that every ball from the Spaniard had a different spin and height, which made it difficult to get into a rhythm against him.

"To play him is... the ball comes with a different spin, different heights, different heaviness, every single time," Thomas Johansson. "And, you know, that when he gets hold of you with his forehand, at the best, there are three shots, and you're done, sometimes only two."

The Swede took particular note of the weight of Nadal's shots, saying it would feel like 10 times the usual — making him feel like he was playing with a bowling ball.

"So, you always feel that something big is coming, you know, towards you, sometimes when you play against other guys," he continued. "The ball feels like it weighs, you know, let's say a kilo, but when you play against Rafa, the freaking ball weighs 10 kilos. So it's almost like playing with, you know, with the bowling ball."

