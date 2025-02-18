Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz send their wishes to $25 million-worth 6x MotoGP champ on his birthday

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz joined other sporting legends in sending their best wishes to Ducati MotoGP's rider Marc Marquez on his birthday. The racer has won eight world championships, including six MotoGP titles, since debuting in 2013.

The Spanish tennis stars were joined by footballers like Andres Iniesta and Xavi Fernandes and former racers, Giacomo Agostini and Carlos Checa, in wishing the star. He turned 32 this year and is set to compete in the next MotoGP championships season starting in March 2025.

Ducati shared a compilation of the wishes sent to the star racer by the sporting icons on X. Rafael Nadal sent his best regards to Marquez and, bestowed him with the assurance of a great season ahead.

"A very happy birthday! I wish you an amazing happy day and, for sure, it will be like this. Best of luck for the season, it's very important for you. I have no doubt, considering what happened in these past years, you will reach a great result, you deserve it!" said the tennis legend.

Carlos Alcaraz also sent warm thoughts to the $25 million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) star, as he wished Marquez good luck.

"Happy Birthday! Today it's your day and I wish you all the best in everything you do and for this season with Ducati," he said.

The duo was seen together, even though not in person, after a long time. The World No. 2, who has time and again admired Rafael Nadal, expressed his feelings about not being in touch with him since the former's retirement.

Carlos Alcaraz gets candid on him losing touch with Rafael Nadal, post his retirement

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the Six Kings Slam 2024 - Source: Getty

The young gun, Carlos Alcaraz spoke to a publication, 'Sport', where he reminisced about his relationship with compatriot Rafael Nadal and made his feelings known on losing touch with him since his retirement from the sport.

“Rafa and I have a very good relationship, but I haven't spoken to him again since he retired from the Davis Cup. I think he deserves to be at peace with his family and enjoying the things that he couldn't enjoy when he was playing,” he said at the interview.

Alcraz said that he would reconnect with the Spaniard soon and sent his warm regards to him on enjoying his life after retirement.

