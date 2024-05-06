Tennis fans on the internet were delighted to see Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello do an interview together recently.

The power couple attended the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards held in Madrid, Spain. The awards committee acknowledged the Fundacion Rafa Nadal, headed by Perello, for its contribution to the increased participation of Spanish and Indian children in sports and conferred the Sport for Good Award on it.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Spanish tennis ace and his wife answered a few fun questions while on a ride in the streets of Madrid. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was prompted to recall his first felicitation in 2006 when he was awarded the Breakthrough of the Year Award during the gala held in Barcelona.

"I remember my first one in Barcelona a long time ago. It was my first Laureus Award. I think it’s an amazing event. I mean every time I had a chance to be at the gala, very very special," he said.

At this, Maria chimed in with an innocent dig at her husband.

"You are a great supporter of every sport, so...," she said laughing.

One tennis fan shared the video clip, originally posted on the Laureus Awards' Instagram account, on X (formerly Twitter) and gushed over the couple's chemistry.

"They are so cute. And the way Mery has to deal with him being "a fan of all sports"," the fan wrote.

Another fan noted:

"You can tell he's [Rafael Nadal] more comfortable because he's with her"

"They are so lovely," wrote a third fan.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"I can’t remember another interview like this with both of them together and riffing off of each other. So cute! This year may be tough and emotional for fans, but it’s also full of these adorable new experiences," a fan stated.

"We need more interviews with them and longer ones," a fan tweeted.

"Mery and [her] sports fan husband," a fan commented.

Rafael Nadal: "I have been fortunate to have very suitable people by my side"

Rafael Nadal's mother Ana Maria (L), sister Maribel, and wife Maria Francisca Perello (R).

Rafael Nadal recently played the Madrid Open, a tournament he's won five times in the past, for the final time in his career as he approaches the day of quitting tennis.

He defeated the likes of Darwin Blanch, Alex de Minaur and Pedro Cachin before losing to Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals in his last campaign at La Caja Magica. The Spaniard notably had his mother Ana Maria, wife Maria Francisca Perello, and sister Maribel cheering him on from the stands during the quarterfinal loss.

After the match, the 22-time Grand Slam champion sat down with the media and acknowledged the contribution of his family members and friends to his success.

"I have been fortunate to have very suitable people by my side in all facets, so that in difficult moments I have always received the support of the people around me. If you add to that the love of the people, it always helps to want to try a little more. I have always done it and, well, here I am," he said.

Notably, Nadal has set foot in Rome and is expected to have a swing at the 2024 Italian Open as the former 10-time champion.

