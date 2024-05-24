"Rafael Nadal deserves something better" "0 % effort" - Fans react to Nike launching limited edition T-shirt honoring Spaniard's 2005 French Open win

Tennis fans recently reacted to Nike releasing a limited edition T-shirt commemorating Rafael Nadal's 2005 French Open win. The Spaniard had defeated Argentina's Mariano Puerta 6–7(6), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5, to secure his first-ever Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

After missing out on competing last year due to injuries, Nadal made a comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International. He then competed at the Barcelona Open, Madrid Open, and most recently at the Italian Open.

The former World No. 1 will next compete at the French Open, a Grand Slam tournament that he has won a record 14 times. His first match will be against the fourth seed, Alexander Zverev.

Rafael Nadal is potentially playing his last season as a professional player. To commemorate what could be his last appearance at Roland Garros, Nike has released a special T-shirt honoring his 2005 French Open title win.

The T-shirt is white and features a picture of the Spaniard celebrating his 2005 campaign on the front and his logo on the back.

However, tennis fans were disappointed by the lackluster design of the T-shirt. Many took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

Several fans stated that there was zero effort put into making the T-shirt and that Nadal deserved better as he is a "legend" of the game.

"Looks so effortless. Rafa deserves something better. He's a legend," the fan posted.

"0% effort," a fan posted.

Some fans criticized the design, comparing it to a hastily chosen image from Google or something that could be found in a mall kiosk.

"Looks like they printed a picture off google images onto Poundland transfer paper and ironed it on," a fan wrote.

"Chile this look like something they’ll make for you at one of those little kiosks in the mall," a fan posted.

Others mocked Nike's graphic design skills, calling the design "lazy" and uninspired.

"Graphic design is their passion," a fan wrote.

"Oh Nike what in the "graphic design is my passion" this," a fan posted.

"Convinced Nike hates him or sth cuz these are literally hideous and lazy as hell," a fan posted.

A look back into Rafael Nadal's campaign at French Open 2005

French Open 2005

Rafael Nadal was seeded fourth at the 2005 French Open. He began his campaign with a dominant victory over Lar Burgsmuller (6-1, 7-6(4), 6-1) in the first round, followed by straight sets wins against Xavier Malisse (6-2, 6-2, 6-4) and Richard Gasquet (6-4, 6-3, 6-2) in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The former World No.1 continued his winning streak by defeating Sebastian Grosjean 6-4, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the fourth round and his compatriot David Ferrer 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Rafael Nadal defeated top seed Roger Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to secure his place in the final.

At the championship match, the Spaniard defeated Argentine Mariano Puerta 6–7(6), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5 to win the title. With this win, he became only the second man since Mats Wilander in 1982 to win the French Open on his tournament debut.

