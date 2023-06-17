Rafael Nadal could feature in Spain’s Davis Cup team this year despite not being fully fit, the team's captain David Ferrer has said. Ferrer, who is a three-time Davis Cup champion with Spain, called Nadal "a very special player," adding that he would bring a lot to the team despite being injured.

Rafael Nadal has not played a single match on tour since suffering a hip injury during his second-round loss at the 2023 Australian Open. Initially expected to recover in six to eight weeks, the Spaniard has missed the entire 2023 season.

In a press conference ahead of the 2023 French Open, Rafael Nadal announced he is taking an extended break from tennis, with 2024 likely to be his final season on the ATP tour.

Nadal is a five-time Davis Cup winner with Spain (2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2019), three of them with current captain David Ferrer (2008, 2009, 2011).

Ferrer recently spoke about the value Nadal brings to the team, and suggested he could be included in the 2023 Davis Cup squad for Spain.

"Possibly yes, for all that he can transmit," Ferrer told Eurosport. "Nadal even without being 100% is a very special player, who transmits a lot and who is so good on court. You can trust him for his ability to suffer and in his tennis."

The Davis Cup group stages begin on September 12, and Spain will face off against Serbia, the Czech Republic and South Korea in Group C for a place in the final eight, which will take place in November.

Rafael Nadal’s 14 French Open titles are harder than Novak Djokovic’s 23 Slams: Ilie Nastase

Tennis legend Ilie Nastase has claimed that Rafael Nadal’s record 14 triumphs at Roland Garros is a feat tougher to achieve than Novak Djokovic’s tally of 23 Grand Slams. The 1973 French Open champion also stated that there is no player who could match Nadal’s feat.

"Those 14 are harder than Djokovic's 23," Natase told Gazeta Sportuilor. "Just so you know, to win on clay 14 times at Roland Garros?! I don't think another player is born who can do this job."

The 76-year-old further stated that he doesn’t think Rafael Nadal is jealous of Djokovic’s achievement, and it could’ve easily been the other way round as the two greats are so close in the all-time tally.

"It could have been the other way around, it could have been Nadal with 23," he said. "They're both there, close to each other. Does it matter now that he took an extra one?"

"It matters to Djokovic, but I don't think Nadal is jealous of that," Nastase concluded. "Someone else should be jealous of him, that he won Roland Garros 14 times."

The former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion also said that legends like Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg, Rod Laver, and Andre Agassi were all great champions of the game, and that there isn't any player who can be labeled as the outright GOAT.

