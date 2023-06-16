Novak Djokovic not the "GOAT" as Rafael Nadal can win 24 Grand Slam titles, says Paul McNamee

Former tennis professional Paul McNamee recently gave his verdict on the GOAT debate. His comments come in the wake of Novak Djokovic becoming the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

The Serb achieved the historic milestone at the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record (22). He outclassed Casper Ruud in the final to secure his third Roland-Garros crown.

After an impeccable performance in the tie-break of the opening set, Djokovic swiftly distanced himself from Ruud, ultimately triumphing with a convincing 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 victory, cementing his claim to be the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Paul McNamee, however, respectfully refused to call Djokovic the "GOAT" just yet, stating that Nadal, who is still not retired, can win more than 24 Grand Slam titles.

"I haven’t yet ‘called’ Novak as the GOAT, for the simple reason that Rafa, unlike Roger, is not retired. Albeit unlikely, it is still possible for him to get to the highest # on the most important metric.. being 24 plus Slams. So, out of respect, I am not ‘calling it’ just yet," McNamee wrote.

"Rafael Nadal's 14 French Open titles are harder than Novak Djokovic's 23" - Former French Open champion Ilie Nastase

Ilie Nastase, a former World No.1 and French Open champion, dismissed the notion of a Grand Slam title race between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in a recent interview.

"I don't think it's a fight, I don't think it's a personal fight between him and Nadal. I don't see this thing. That's what happened, right?" Nastase told Gazeta Sporturilor.

"It could have been the other way around, it could have been Nadal with 23. They're both there, close to each other. Does it matter now that he took an extra one?" he added.

Nastase added that Nadal is not jealous of Djokovic, but the other way around, because the Spaniard winning 14 French Open titles is far more difficult than the Serb winning 23 Majors.

"It matters to Djokovic, but I don't think Nadal is jealous of that. Someone else should be jealous of him, that he won Roland Garros 14 times. Those 14 are harder than Djokovic's 23," Nastase said.

"Just so you know, to win on clay 14 times at Roland Garros?! I don't think another player is born who can do this job," the 76-year-old added.

