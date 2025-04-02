  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Copa del Rey
  • Rafael Nadal and his father Sebastian erupt in celebration at Real Madrid game as thrilling late goal seals Copa Del Rey final spot

Rafael Nadal and his father Sebastian erupt in celebration at Real Madrid game as thrilling late goal seals Copa Del Rey final spot

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Apr 02, 2025 03:36 GMT
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty
Rafael Nadal at the Real Madrid v Real Sociedad game (Source: Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal was at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad. The Spanish tennis icon was seen with his father, Sebastian, supporting Los Blancos during their Copa Del Rey semifinal second-leg clash, which finished 4-4.

Ad

Real Madrid held a 1-0 lead from the first leg but trailed 1-3 at the 75th-minute mark. Known for their late comebacks, Real Madrid made it 3-3 on the night, taking a 4-3 lead in the aggregate. However, Real Sociedad played with great spirit at the Bernabeu, scoring again to make it 4-3 in the match and taking the tie to extra time.

Nadal was spotted with his father Sebastian, with worried looks on their faces, as their favorite team was in danger of elimination. Tennis insider Bastien Fachan shared glimpses of the emotions the 22-time Major champion was going through at the stadium.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, at the 115th minute, Antonio Rudiger scored for Real Madrid, making it 4-4 on the night and giving Madrid the crucial 5-4 lead in the aggregate. As the ball hit the back of the net, Nadal erupted in celebration along with the rest of the fans at the stadium. The tennis icon's celebrations and emotions can be seen in the following video

Ad

As soon as the tie ended in favor of Real Madrid, the cameras panned to Nadal. The Spaniard stood up and applauded the team's efforts, as seen in the following picture shared by tennis insider Bastien Fachan on X.

Ad

Real Madrid will face Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final scheduled for April 25.

"I'm not a rival for anything"- When Rafael Nadal discussed succeeding Florentino Perez as the president of Real Madrid

In Picture: Rafael Nadal (Getty)
In Picture: Rafael Nadal (Getty)

During an interview last year, Rafael Nadal potentially discussed being Florentino Perez's successor as the president of his favorite club, Real Madrid. Nadal, however, categorically denied having any presidential ambitions and assured that he was not in a position to be Perez's rival.

Ad
"I'm not a rival for anything. He's so little afraid of me that being president of Madrid is not in my life plan. I would never face someone who is very good for Madrid," said Nadal

The former World No. 1 attributed the club's on-field and financial success to Perez.

"Florentino's work is impressive and having the team he has, with the financial management he has done, could not have been done better and as a Real Madrid fan, I would not compete with him. Madrid gives me happiness, and I wouldn't be happier being president if I was worse," added Nadal

Rafael Nadal retired last November, drawing curtains on his 20-year career at Spain's Davis Cup quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी