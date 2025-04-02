Rafael Nadal and his father Sebastian erupt in celebration at Real Madrid game as thrilling late goal seals Copa Del Rey final spot

Rafael Nadal was at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad. The Spanish tennis icon was seen with his father, Sebastian, supporting Los Blancos during their Copa Del Rey semifinal second-leg clash, which finished 4-4.

Ad

Real Madrid held a 1-0 lead from the first leg but trailed 1-3 at the 75th-minute mark. Known for their late comebacks, Real Madrid made it 3-3 on the night, taking a 4-3 lead in the aggregate. However, Real Sociedad played with great spirit at the Bernabeu, scoring again to make it 4-3 in the match and taking the tie to extra time.

Nadal was spotted with his father Sebastian, with worried looks on their faces, as their favorite team was in danger of elimination. Tennis insider Bastien Fachan shared glimpses of the emotions the 22-time Major champion was going through at the stadium.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, at the 115th minute, Antonio Rudiger scored for Real Madrid, making it 4-4 on the night and giving Madrid the crucial 5-4 lead in the aggregate. As the ball hit the back of the net, Nadal erupted in celebration along with the rest of the fans at the stadium. The tennis icon's celebrations and emotions can be seen in the following video

Expand Tweet

Ad

As soon as the tie ended in favor of Real Madrid, the cameras panned to Nadal. The Spaniard stood up and applauded the team's efforts, as seen in the following picture shared by tennis insider Bastien Fachan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Real Madrid will face Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final scheduled for April 25.

"I'm not a rival for anything"- When Rafael Nadal discussed succeeding Florentino Perez as the president of Real Madrid

In Picture: Rafael Nadal (Getty)

During an interview last year, Rafael Nadal potentially discussed being Florentino Perez's successor as the president of his favorite club, Real Madrid. Nadal, however, categorically denied having any presidential ambitions and assured that he was not in a position to be Perez's rival.

Ad

"I'm not a rival for anything. He's so little afraid of me that being president of Madrid is not in my life plan. I would never face someone who is very good for Madrid," said Nadal

The former World No. 1 attributed the club's on-field and financial success to Perez.

"Florentino's work is impressive and having the team he has, with the financial management he has done, could not have been done better and as a Real Madrid fan, I would not compete with him. Madrid gives me happiness, and I wouldn't be happier being president if I was worse," added Nadal

Rafael Nadal retired last November, drawing curtains on his 20-year career at Spain's Davis Cup quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here