"Rafael Nadal is great but not having Roger Federer at the top is criminal" - Fans react to Patrick Mouratoglou's list of Top-5 forehands of all-time

Patrick Mouratoglou putting Rafael Nadal over Roger Federer in his top five forehands of all time list has irked some tennis fans.

Mouratoglou is a tennis coach and sports commentator who has coached some of the biggest names in tennis, such as Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others. He has won 31 singles titles and four doubles titles as a coach and helped Williams win a career Golden Slam.

The French coach is popular on social media where he shares tips and techniques to improve one's game, shares his opinion on matches, and analyzes the sport and its history.

In a recent video, Mouratoglou recently released his list of the top five forehands of all time in tennis. It was topped by Rafael Nadal, who was followed by Chile's Fernando Gonzalez. Roger Federer was placed third, while Pete Sampras (fourth) and Juan Martin Del Potro rounded off the list.

The ranking didn't sit well with some fans as they took to X (Formerly Twitter) to express their views on the same. They felt that it was the Swiss and not the Spaniard who had the best forehand of all time in the sport.

One fan stated that the Swiss' forehand was complete whereas Nadal's running forehand wasn't that great.

"In no world Nadal’s FH is better than Federer’s. Roger’s FH had everything. Nadal running FH is not that good tbh", the tweet read.

Another fan agreed that while Nadal's forehand is great, the 20-time Grand Slam champion not topping that list is 'criminal'.

"Nadal is great, but not having Fed at the top of this list is criminal."

Here are some other reactions from fans, as found on X:

When Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal created the record for highest attendance ever recorded at a tennis match

The Match in Africa 2020

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal faced off against each other in a charity match in Cape Town on February 7, 2020, to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, which aims to provide athletic training and education to children in Africa.

Earlier that day, they competed in a mixed doubles match where the Swiss was paired with Bill Gates, while the Spaniard teamed up with comedian Trevor Noah. Federer and Gates picked up the win by a 6-3 scoreline.

The two former World No .1s then competed against each other in a singles match, where the 42-year-old registered a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win. 51,954 people attended the event at the Cape Town Stadium, setting the record for the highest-ever attendance at a tennis match.

