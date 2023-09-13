Rafael Nadal has made sporadic public appearances this year, as he is focussing on completing his rehabilitation from a serious hip injury. However, the Spaniard took some time out from his busy regime to visit his tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain.

The Spaniard organized an informative session focused on improving the performance and knowledge of the Rafa Nadal Academy coaches.

The event was attended by a score of coaching personnel, all of whom sat down and listened intently as the 22-time Major winner spoke.

The 37-year-old looked visibly pleased with the turnout. The photos from the session were later uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by his tennis academy's account.

Going by their caption, he not only gave them advice but also shared several personal anecdotes. The 22-time Major winner was in good physical shape, going by the pictures, indicating that he has been honing his skills amid his absence from the ATP Tour.

There is no doubt about the eponymous tennis academy's credentials when it comes to top-level coaches and budding young players. The academy in Mallorca has 19 hard courts, seven clay courts, and a fitness center.

The academy has produced some top talents over the years, including players like former World No. 2 Casper Ruud, Spain's Jaume Munar, teen phenom Abdullah Shelbayh and Spain's Dani Rincon.

Rafael Nadal eyes a return to tennis at Australian Open 2024

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after exiting the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has been out of action ever since injuring his hip during the 2023 Australian Open.

The 37-year-old recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to address the issue but faces an extensive rehabilitation process before making his comeback to the ATP Tour.

The Spaniard has only played four professional matches this year, losing three of them to Cameron Norrie, Alex de Minaur, and Mackenzie McDonald. The last of those three losses came in straight sets at this year's Australian Open, where he had reigned supreme in 2009 and 2022.

The Mallorcan subsequently withdrew from all the big tournaments following the Melbourn Slam. He also missed this year's Roland Garros, where he has won a record 14 Major titles.

However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni recently gave a positive update on the 22-time Major winner's injury recovery.

He claimed that his nephew is aiming to make a return at the 2024 Australian Open, provided his rehabilitation process goes as planned.

"Rafa is fine, recovering. If everything goes well, he wants to return to the courts for the 2024 Australian Open, " the veteran coach told El Desmarque.

