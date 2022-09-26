Rafael Nadal: I am in the final stretch of my career

Rafael Nadal was recently in London to take part in the Laver Cup, where his friend and long-time rival Roger Federer called time on his trophy-filled career. Reflecting on the Swiss maestro's decision to walk away from the sport, the Spaniard has admitted that he is now in the final phase of his career.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion partnered with Federer in a doubles match at the Laver Cup, which the former World No. 1 duo lost to the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. The contest, which brought the curtains down on Federer's career, was followed by a farewell ceremony in which everyone was left teary-eyed, if not sobbing - Nadal included.

Speaking to Spanish media house COPE, Nadal reflected on Federer's farewell and touched on the topic of his own retirement.

"I know that the moment of my retirement will come within 'x' or 'x' plus a little, but with 36 years and a half we are in the final stretch of my career. But now I neither consider it nor do I want to consider it," he said.

The 36-year-old stated that him tearing up on Friday night was purely about Federer and that it had nothing to do with him reflecting on the eventual end of his career.

"Nothing, zero. My emotion was not because of that, but because of the appreciation I feel towards Federer," he said.

Zubeda Ismail @zubedaismail

#FedalForever #Federer I have genuinely never seen rivals this close. Rafa Nadal in tears over the retirement of his greatest ever rival but more importantly his friend. Their relationship will forever transcend sport. Amazing. I have genuinely never seen rivals this close. Rafa Nadal in tears over the retirement of his greatest ever rival but more importantly his friend. Their relationship will forever transcend sport. Amazing. #FedalForever #Federer https://t.co/Tgh1dnYbCj

The Mallorcan stated that he knew about Federer's retirement well before it was announced, when he was asked by the 41-year-old about his participation in the Laver Cup. While Nadal did not confirm his competitive participation, he stated that he guaranteed his presence in London even if he was not going to play.

"He told me ten days before announcing it but I didn't even know if he could play the doubles, because of the knee. We postponed the conversation a week later, and he also knew that, due to my situation, I cannot be away from home for a long time. The only thing I could say to him is 'confirm that you are going to play to manage it everything, and as little as I can, I will be with you, play or not play'," he said.

Rafael Nadal considered retirement after 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title earlier this year.

Rafael Nadal recently revealed that he 'almost retired' from professional tennis after winning a record-extending 14th French Open title earlier this year.

Speaking to Spanish media outlet AS, he stated that he was very close to calling time on his career after his Roland Garros triumph.

"Obviously on the track and a bit this with this festive tone. I do not know. I'm not at that point yet. I was close this year, I'm not going to lie to you. During Roland Garros I thought that it could be my last tournament," he said.

Pavvy G @pavyg Laver Cup @LaverCup



#LaverCup Additionally, Rafael Nadal withdrew for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie. Additionally, Rafael Nadal withdrew for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie.#LaverCup https://t.co/ziWrM2GUBD Nadal has withdrawn from the Laver Cup. I think too his credit he didn't look 100% fit to me, but made a big effort to fly from Spain to London when his wife is expecting very shortly to pay his respects to Roger and be part of a momentous and historic occasion. Fair play to him. twitter.com/lavercup/statu… Nadal has withdrawn from the Laver Cup. I think too his credit he didn't look 100% fit to me, but made a big effort to fly from Spain to London when his wife is expecting very shortly to pay his respects to Roger and be part of a momentous and historic occasion. Fair play to him. twitter.com/lavercup/statu…

Besides multiple injury troubles, Nadal has also been dealing with stress on a personal level, owing to his wife Mery's health as the couple is expecting their first child in the next few weeks. He opened up about the personal stress he has been going through, stating that he has been having sleepless nights and is still getting used to dealing with a different kind of pressure than he usually does on the tennis court.

“I'm not okay, I'm not okay. The truth is that they have been difficult weeks in that sense. Little, very little, few hours of sleep, a little stress in general, situations a little more complicated than usual at home. Which, well, I've had to deal with all of that, which is a different pressure than what you're used to in professional life," he said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far