"Rafael Nadal Jr. was the highlight": Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield gushes over Spaniard's baby son playing in stands at Netflix Slam

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield captured an adorable moment of Rafael Nadal's 16-month-old son playing tennis during the Netflix Slam on March 3 in Las Vegas.

The Netflix Slam was a live sports event featuring a high-profile tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz, the current World No. 2, and the 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The match was held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where Alcaraz edged out Nadal 3-6, 6-4, (14-12).

Broomfield is a Canadian tennis player and actress, who was also a body double for Venus Williams in the 2021 biopic King Richard. She has been dating Tiafoe, a former World No. 10 and three-time ATP title winner, since 2015.

Broomfield was in Las Vegas to support her boyfriend who participated in the 'Ace Challenge' with Taylor Fritz, Sam Querrey, and John Isner.

Broomfield posted the video of the Spaniard's son on her Instagram story on March 3, where the cute toddler was seen playing with a mini racket and ball in the stands with his mother, Maria Francisca Perello, and other family members.

"Rafael Nadal Jr. was the highlight of the event hands down," Broomfield wrote.

Rafael Nadal puts retirement plans on hold ahead of Indian Wells campaign

Rafael Nadal recently said that he is not ready to retire at the moment and wants to keep playing at a high level until he decides to quit.

After a year-long hiatus, the 37-year-old made his comeback to the tour at the 2024 Brisbane International in January, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Jordan Thompson in three sets. The Spaniard also suffered a hip injury in the match, forcing him to withdraw from the Australian Open and Middle Eastern swing.

While speaking to the Europa Press ahead of his 'Netflix Slam' exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz on March 3, the 22-time Grand Slam winner discussed his retirement plans.

"I am not saying goodbye because [yet], then I would say that I am not playing anymore," the Spaniard said. "I would like to say goodbye well, being competitive and enjoying myself on the court. Whether that can be or not, time will tell."

Nadal expressed intentions to participate in Indian Wells and Monte Carlo. The 37-year-old also added that he'll have to assess each situation carefully and improve his scheduling strategy.

"At the moment, I am considering playing in Indian Wells," he said. "I would love to play in Monte Carlo.

"At this point in my career, I have to analyze how I am at every moment, the feelings I have and where I most want to play. I want to do the things that I really want to do. I want to be happy," he added.

