Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic headline pre-Wimbledon exhibition tournament at Hurlingham Club

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are part of a star-studded player field that will feature in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic to be held at the Hurlingham Club from June 21-26.

Other top players who have already signed up for the tournament include Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu could also feature in the exhibition event.

James Gray @jamesgraysport Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic both sign up to play the Giorgi Armani Classic at the Hurlingham Club next week.



With Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud confirmed, plus Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu possibly also involved, it could literally be bigger than any event on grass so far... Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic both sign up to play the Giorgi Armani Classic at the Hurlingham Club next week.With Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud confirmed, plus Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu possibly also involved, it could literally be bigger than any event on grass so far...

A number of former players will also appear in the legends tournament of the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. These include former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt, Tommy Haas, Greg Rusedski and Radek Stepanek.

The presence of Nadal and Djokovic apart from the likes of Ruud, Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime will no doubt make the competition one to watch.

It would also be useful for Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz, who have not played in any Wimbledon tune-up event this season.

Will Rafael Nadal play in Wimbledon 2022?

Rafael Nadal has said he intends to compete in Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal's name is on the entry list of the Wimbledon Championships. He was also recently seen practicing on grass in Mallorca.

The Spaniard said in his press conference on Friday that he intends to play at Wimbledon and will travel to London on Monday to continue his preparations for the tournament.

"[The foot treatment that] was done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable," Nadal said. "I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased. My intention is to play at Wimbledon, travel to London on Monday."

Rafael Nadal has enjoyed an impressive season so far, winning 30 out of 33 matches. The Spaniard won the Australian Open despite being two sets to love down in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

He also clinched a mind-boggling 14th title at the French Open, beating Casper Ruud in the final. En route to the title, Nadal defeated four top-10 players in Ruud, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Apart from his Grand Slam victories, the 36-year-old also won the Mexican Open and the Melbourne Summer Set 1, not dropping a set in either tournament.

Given his current form, Nadal will be among the favorites to win Wimbledon if he is fully fit. The Spaniard is in contention to complete a historic Calendar Grand Slam, a feat that has been attained by only one man in the Open Era so far - Rod Laver in 1970.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far