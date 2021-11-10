The tug-of-war between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the record of most Masters: Can Nadal regain the lead again in 2022?

Six months ago, at the 2021 Italian Open, Rafael Nadal beat defending champion Novak Djokovic to clinch the Masters 1000 title that left them tied at 36 championships each. But the World No. 1 has taken the lead once again after his 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory against Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Masters last Sunday, extending the marvelous season he's had so far.

ATP Tour @atptour Djokovic is the new ATP Masters 1000 king 👑 Djokovic is the new ATP Masters 1000 king 👑 https://t.co/1hAYMV6i1m

The ATP hailing Djokovic as the new "ATP Masters 1000 King" is appropriate. He now has the highest number of Masters 1000 titles since the inception of the year-round nine-event tournament in 1990. However, it remains to be seen for how long Djokovic will retain this position. Nadal, who has troubled the Serb the most in recent years in the race for the highest number of Masters 1000 titles, is looking to make an early comeback in the upcoming season.

Nadal and Djokovic's overall head-to-head is a close 30-28 in favor of the Serb. In Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments combined, Nadal has defeated Djokovic in 12 finals, more times than any other player in the history of the sport. The Grand Slams and Masters 1000 head-to-head between the two stand at 23-21 in favor of Nadal, giving the Serb something to worry about for the upcoming season.

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68



Exceeded 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal (36) and another all time record for him 👑



#RolexPMasters 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic wins at @RolexPMasters catching his 37th ATP Masters 1000 tournamentExceeded 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal (36) and another all time record for him 👑 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic wins at @RolexPMasters catching his 37th ATP Masters 1000 tournamentExceeded 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal (36) and another all time record for him 👑#RolexPMasters https://t.co/h7OYWHfI0I

This infographic shared by @TennisMyLife68 on Twitter shows the very close battle that the two have been involved in, in the race for the highest number of Masters 1000 titles. The two were first tied for 28 titles each, after Djokovic's win at the 2016 Indian Wells Masters. Nadal was soon overtaken by Djokovic for the first time later that year at the 2016 Madrid Masters, pushing Djokovic's tally to 29.

They were drawn at 30 titles each after Nadal's win at the 2017 Madrid Masters. Between 2018 and 2021, they managed to win a cumulative 13 titles, dominating the Masters 1000 circuit completely for four years.

Will clay court tournaments turn the tide in Nadal's favor?

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open - Day Thirteen

A crucial factor which has allowed Nadal to remain Djokovic's most prominent rival is the former's dominance in the initial years of the contests on clay and grass surfaces. The Grand Slams and Masters 1000 head-to-head on clay courts is 14-7 in favor of Nadal, giving him a staggering lead over his counterpart. Considering that the clay court tournaments — Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Masters, Rome Masters and Roland Garros are set to take place in close proximity in the first half of the upcoming season, a fit and ready to go Nadal could upset the Serb early and push the momentum in his favor. However, Djokovic is the player who has challenged Rafael Nadal the most on clay, with 8 wins and 19 defeats across all tournaments.

At this point, it's difficult to say if Djokovic will retain his crown. But one thing is certain. We have a promising season ahead of us.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya