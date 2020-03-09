Re-living Novak Djokovic's 5 title runs at Indian Wells

Djokovic poses with his 5th Indian Wells title in 2016.

Novak Djokovic has an enviable Masters 1000 resume. Among all players to have lifted a title in the tournament series, Djokovic's win-loss record (355-79) is only behind that of all-time title leader Rafael Nadal's tally of 384-79.

One of three players to have appeared in 50 Masters 1000 finals and to have played the final at all 9 Masters 1000 tournaments on the tennis calendar, Djokovic's 34 titles in the tournament category is only dwarfed by Nadal (35).

The 32-year-old Serb, who is on an unbeaten 18-0 run in 2020 which encompasses title runs at the Australian Open and Dubai, has won multiple titles in a season for a 15th consecutive season, which is only one shy of Nadal's record (2005 to 2019).

Djokovic, whose no. 1 ranking is up for grabs at 2020 Indian Wells, is a multiple-time titlist at the first Masters 1000 tournament on the tennis calendar. On that note, let us have a look at the 17-time Grand Slam champion title runs at Indian Wells.

#1 2008: Beats Mardy Fish 6-2, 5-7, 6-3

Djokovic poses with his first Indian Wells title in 2008.

A year after losing to Nadal in his first Masters 1000 final at 2007 Indian Wells, Djokovic beat the defending champion for the loss of just five games in the semifinals to reach consecutive title matches at the tournament.

In the final against local hope Mardy Fish, Djokovic dropped the second set before taking a three-set win to become the 12th different player to triumph at Indian Wells in the Masters 1000 era.

The triumph was Djokovic's third at a Masters 1000 tournament following his two successful title runs in the tournament category at 2007 Miami and 2007 Coupe Rogers.

#2 2011: Beats Rafael Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Djokovic lifts his second Indian Wells title in 2011.

After falling to reach the semifinals in each of his appearances at the tournament following his maiden title in 2008, Djokovic won his second title at Indian Wells in 2011.

The Serb, in the midst of one of the best ever starts to an ATP season, beat Andrey Golubev, Ernests Gulbis, Viktor Troicki, and Richard Gasquet in straight sets before taking out 5-time champion Roger Federer in a three-set semifinal to reach his 3rd Indian Wells title match in 5 years.

In the final against then two-time Indian Wells winner Nadal, Djokovic recovered from the loss of the opening set against the top seed before dropping only five games in the remainder of the match to win his second title at the tournament.

The title triumph extended Djokovic's winning start to the season to 18-0 which would swell to 41-0 before he endured his first defeat of the season in the Roland Garros semifinals against Federer.

