Rafael Nadal on possible retirement prolongment: "I am increasing my feeling...I want to keep going"

Rafael Nadal recently gave his thoughts on his prospective retirement later this year. Although the Spaniard had previously admitted that 2024 would most likely mark his final season on the ATP Tour, he hinted that he might not hang up his racquet just yet, provided he hits a good level in the coming months.

The 37-year-old has not been in great shape during his return from hip surgery last year. He has failed to win more than two back-to-back matches at the three tournaments he has entered — the Brisbane International, the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open.

Nadal will be looking to ramp up his level at the Italian Open this fortnight. During his pre-tournament press conference in Rome, the 22-time Major winner was asked about his emotions going into this year's French Open, which could be his last.

In response, Nadal specified that he was considering retirement not because he was not in terms with his career at the moment, but because he couldn't compete at a high enough competitive level.

"I am happy doing what I'm doing. When I'm talking about retirement, is not because I'm not happy anymore playing tennis or I'm not feeling myself competitive enough," Rafael Nadal said during his pre-tournament press conference in Rome.

"That's not the case. It's about the body was not able to play weeks in a row, was not able to allow me practice and enjoy the practices in a daily basis," he added.

Nadal continued:

"Then arrive a moment that don't make sense. If you're not able to do the things the proper way in your daily basis, you are not able to enjoy because of the pain and the injuries in your daily basis, it's almost impossible to have success or to keep fighting for the things that really motivate me, no?"

The 14-time Roland Garros champion added that while his results this season could've been better, his "feeling" with his game was getting better. He admittedly would give prolonging his career a thought if his body holds up for the next few years.

"But now is my third week on the tour almost in a row, so... It's a good moment, even if the results are not what used to be," Nadal said. "But I am increasing my feeling, my level. Let's see. Yeah, I want to keep going."

Rafael Nadal: "I want to play Rome, that's the tournament that I am at today"

Rafael Nadal won his last title at the Italian Open in 2019

While Rafael Nadal didn't dismiss the discourse surrounding his prospective retirement, he did maintain that it was pertinent to talk about his Italian Open campaign first.

"I can't have a clear answer. First of all, I want to play Rome. That's the tournament that I am today," the Spaniard said. "I don't think after that. If after that I feel ready to play Roland Garros, I cannot predict what kind of emotions I going to have there."

"I just want to enjoy every day. I am enjoying playing tennis, by the way. Always depending on my body how far I can keep going in terms of timings, no?" he added.

Rafael Nadal will open his proceedings in Rome against Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs. If the 10-time Italian Open champion manages to navigate past his first-round challenge, he will take on seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

