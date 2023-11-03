Rafael Nadal received a special gift for his baby son following his appearance at CE Manacor’s Copa del Rey match.

The Spaniard, who is on a tennis hiatus, attended the match between CE Manacor and UD Las Pamas at the Poliesportiu Municipal Na Capellera on Tuesday, October 31. Prior to the match, the Manacor native was invited to the football field for the kick of honor as well.

Rafael Nadal's home club found no luck in the game and faced a crushing 0-3 defeat, but the CE Manacor Vice President, Joan Gonzalez, made sure that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had a reason to smile. He was presented with a thoughtful memento, which included the Manacor team’s red and white-striped T-shirt – a gift for his baby son, who turned a year old this October.

The Spaniard happily posed for a picture with Joan Gonzales, acknowledging the club’s kind gesture.

The CE Manacor’s official social media page posted highlights from the tennis legend's visit and thanked him for accepting the invitation.

“From @rafaelnadal's kick of honor last Tuesday in the Copa del Rey match against @udlaspalmasoficial. Thank you for accepting the invitation and enjoying the game in our centenary and the club also gave him a gift,” the post read.

"Rafael Nadal is aware that the situation is complicated" – Uncle Toni on the Spaniard's comeback

The former World No. 1 sustained a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open

While Rafael Nadal has been making appearances at various events during his time on the sidelines, tennis fans are eagerly awaiting the Spaniard’s competitive comeback.

Rafael Nadal hasn’t played a single match since his second-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open, but if the Spaniard’s social media updates are anything to go by, he has ramped up his training.

Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach, Toni, recently revealed how his nephew has been preparing for of his fast-approaching return.

"My nephew tries to be cautious, which is what he has to do. But I think that in the Australian Open, my nephew normally has to be able to play because I have seen him train. Every day he gets a little better," uncle Toni said on Radioestadio Noche [Translated from Spanish via Marca].

The former coach also remarked that the two-time Australian Open champion’s return Down Under will be especially complicated given his sharp fall in the rankings.

"He is aware that the situation is complicated. Let's say he manages to reach Australia, it will not be easy to compete again with an added problem. He will not go seeded and from the first moment you can get a high-level player," he noted.

"Rafa, when he plays a Grand Slam, at the beginning he has an affordable opponent. He starts to gain momentum and is dangerous from the quarterfinals onwards," uncle Toni said.

