"Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic forced each other to lift their level, but I don't think anyone overpowered the other" - Jill Craybas

Jill Craybas recently said that she felt that Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic all helped each other raise their levels but none of them necessarily overpowered the others.

Craybas is a former American tennis player who competed in 45 consecutive Grand Slams from the 2000 US Open to the 2011 US Open. She won one WTA singles and five WTA doubles titles in her career.

Craybas was recently talking about the 'Big 3' in men's tennis, where she touched upon the topic of adaptability. She said on the latest episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast (at 10:18):

"I think on the men's side it's been pretty even. I think. I think you know, and it all brought that big power, that physical part of the game. But the way that Djokovic and Federer adapted to that, that's that's, I mean they all had to lift their level. They all forced each other. To lift their level, but I don't think anyone in the men's game necessarily overpowered the other one."

"I think that's where you see the incredible adaptability of all these players to be able to how quickly they are to adapt to being able to get better, faster, stronger. It has been just skyrocketing, I think, especially in the last 10-15 years," She added.

The trio share a whopping 66 Grand Slam titles among them. Despite their preference for one type of court over the other, they adapted well to the conditions on other courts and completed a Career Grand Slam.

Djokovic, who has a record 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, has won each Major at least three times, Nadal at least twice, and Federer at least once. Federer, meanwhile, holds the record for the most Wimbledon titles (8) while Nadal has won the French Open a staggering 14 times.

Rafael Nadal returns from injury at Brisbane International 2024

The Spaniard at the 2024 Brisbane International

After missing out on a majority of the 2023 season due to a hip injury, Rafael Nadal made his return to tennis at the 2024 Brisbane International. The 23-time Grand Slam champion kicked off his campaign alongside compatriot Marc Lopez, with whom he won the Olympic Gold in 2016.

The Spanish duo went up against the Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the first round of the tournament. However, the Spaniards lost 4-6, 4-6 in the opening round.

Nadal will also be playing in the singles event. The former World No. 1 will face longtime rival Dominic Thiem in the first round on Tuesday (2 January). The two have come up together 15 times in the past, with the Spaniard holding a 9-6 lead.

