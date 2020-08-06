Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer's presence doesn't prevent Novak Djokovic from winning Slams: Clement

A number of people were left surprised and disappointed by Rafael Nadal’s decision to skip this year’s US Open, especially as the announcement came just minutes after the cancellation of the Madrid Masters. But former World No. 10 Arnaud Clement wasn't surprised, given that Nadal had been spotted practicing on clay for a while.

In a recent interview with eurosport.fr, Clement talked about Rafael Nadal's decision and how it will impact the US Open. He also gave his thoughts about Novak Djokovic’s chances at the tournament, in light of the fact that it will be his first Slam without both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

It’s not a huge surprise: Arnaud Clement on Rafael Nadal’s decision

Rafael Nadal qualified for his first Grand Slam back in 2003, and has missed a total of eight Majors since. This year’s US Open will be the ninth Grand Slam event that doesn’t feature Rafael Nadal, and the first one where he’s pulled out due to non-injury reasons.

For the Spaniard, the health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic were grounds enough to pull out. And Clement fully expected Nadal to take this decision given that he has always prioritized clay over other surfaces.

“It’s not a huge surprise," Clement said. "Since he (Nadal) resumed, we know he trains on clay. With the resumption schedule announced and the streak between the US Open, the Masters 1000 and Roland Garros, we suspected that some players would take options.”

Rafael Nadal is 34 years old now, and as such has started being more cautious about his body. The Mallorcan has been plagued by a number of injuries throughout his career, and another one at this age could have serious implications for his future.

The jam-packed schedule of the hardcourt and clay swings left the World No. 2 with no choice but to skip one of them, as pointed out by Arnaud Clement.

“If that was the case for Nadal, we knew the choice would be more on clay. For players who are 34-35 years old, it is even more difficult. And in my opinion, it is certain that there will be more.”

Novak Djokovic is not thinking, 'There is no Federer, there is no Nadal' - Arnaud Clement

Once Rafael Nadal announced his decision to skip the US Open, many claimed that Novak Djokovic’s path to an 18th Grand Slam had been left clear. The Serb’s other major rival Roger Federer will also not be a part of this Major due to a knee injury.

Interestingly however, the last time Novak Djokovic lost a Grand Slam encounter against either Nadal or Federer was way back in 2014. And the last time he lost to Federer at a Major was at Wimbledon 2012.

The statistics are heavily in favor of Novak Djokovic; he’s managed to beat 'Fedal' (at Grand Slams) a whopping nine consecutive times since the 2014 French Open. Djokovic is known to raise his game by several notches when he takes on these two, and as such their absence might not affect him much.

Clement believes the same, but also suggested that Novak Djokovic could still decide not to take part.

“Players need to feel good about traveling. If Novak Djokovic goes backwards, he won't win. I don't think he's in those kinds of calculations, saying to himself: 'There is no Federer, there is no Nadal ...' When they are present, that does not prevent him from winning Grand Slams,” Clement said.

It’s always damaging not to have the defending champion Rafael Nadal: Arnaud Clement

The last time a Grand Slam did not feature both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was back in 1999. Incidentally, that was at the US Open as well, as Roger Federer didn’t make it past the qualifiers.

Since then, the duo have built an almost unshakable reputation as the mainstays of every Grand Slam event. Out of the last 81 Grand Slams on offer, the duo have amassed a mammoth 39 between themselves.

The absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at any Major would be a huge blow to both the organizers and the fans, as pointed out by Arnaud Clement.

"It's always damaging not to have the defending champion Nadal. He's 34, Federer 39, their consistency over the past 20 years is exceptional, but it (their absence) will happen even more in the future.”