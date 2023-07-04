Rafael Nadal has routines that have cost him his career with injuries; Novak Djokovic has avoided it: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently discussed Novak Djokovic’s supremacy at Grand Slams, and compared the Serb with his arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas are currently contesting the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, while Nadal continues his tennis hiatus due to injury.

Novak Djokovic’s form during the Grand Slam events this year has been phenomenal. He has lifted both Major trophies contested thus far in 2023 – the Australian Open and the French Open. The World No. 2, who is the four-time defending champion at the ongoing SW19 event, is thus the favorite to lift the third Grand Slam of the year as well.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who faced a familiar fate against Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier this year, discussed the Serb’s unceasing dominance at the Slam level. He confessed that 23-time Major winner has the Wimbledon trophy in his pocket, having decoded the recipe to success.

“Somehow he has (the trophy in his pocket)! To me, the truth is, he is stubborn. And I want like crazy to be able to defeat him and show that I'm capable of doing something too, but he's found the secret recipe of how he can be there in every slam, go deep without any problem against any opponent. Works like clockwork!” Tsitsipas said, as per SDNA.

Stefanos Tsitsipas further compared the Serb’s impeccable lifestyle with that of Rafael Nadal's. The World No. 5 opined that Novak Djokovic has eluded injuries due to his dietary routines and lifestyle discipline, whereas, the injury-prone Nadal has been unsuccessful in that aspect.

“I have observed his routines and seen how professional he is at what he does. It's completely normal that he's playing at this level. I don't want to say anything bad about Nadal, but he has different routines that have cost him his career with injuries and I know why these things happen,” the Greek said about Rafael Nadal.

“Novak has avoided it, his diet is the most incredible in tennis, his recovery is the most advanced I have seen, so I also take some elements and add them to my own tennis. I think that's also why he's going so strong at an age where you'd think your level would drop, which is normal,” he added.

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas' run so far at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is through to the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Serb, who is in pursuit of a record eighth title at the event, earned a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin in his opening match on Monday, July 3.

The 36-year-old will now face Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the second round on Wednesday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, is currently locked in a battle with 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the opening round.

The Greek and the Austrian took the court on Tuesday, July 4. However, the duo’s match has since been halted due to rain after one hour of play. As it stands, Thiem has the opening set lead over Tsitsipas 6-3, and the pair is on serve in the second set, with the Greek leading 4-3.

