Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson

Date: July 5, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson preview

Djokovic is up and running at Wimbledon.

Second seed Novak Djokovic takes on unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson for a place in the Wimbledon third round.

On a rainy day in London, the four-time defending champion made a slow start against Argentina's Pedro Cachin on Centre Court, dropping serve in the third game.

However, the World No. 2 soon regrouped to take the opener for the loss of three games before the match was suspended for one hour and 29 minutes because of rain.

After lending a hand to staff to dry the court, Djokovic started the second set with a break as he conceded only three games to take a commanding two-set lead. A competitive third set ensued, which the Serb took on a tiebreak to seal victory after two hours and 11 points, converting four of his 11 break points.

Djokovic has now won his 29th straight match at Wimbledon - 87th overall - as he improves to 28-4 on the season.

Meanwhile, the 70th-ranked Thompson faced a far sterner test against American Brandon Nakashima, winning only four games in the first two sets. However, the Australian fought back, taking the next three sets - including a fourth-set tiebreak - to seal his place in the next round with a 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory.

The win was Thompson's 10th in 22 matches in 2023, having reached the 's-Hertogenbosch final. He also improved to 4-6 at SW19.

Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

The pair hasn't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson odds

Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Thompson is into the second round.

Both Djokovic and Thompson like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in tennis history and is a returner and counter-puncher par excellence. Thompson, meanwhile, has more modest weapons and is vastly less experienced and consistent than the Serb. Moreover, Djokovic has an impressive 110-18 record on grass, winning eight titles - seven of them at Wimbledon - while Thompson is 25-24 on the surface.

Considering the same, the matchup is almost a mismatch, and Djokovic should have no issues reaching the Round of 32.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets

