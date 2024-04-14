Rafael Nadal’s academy cheers on Casper Ruud for defeating Novak Djokovic to reach Monte-Carlo Masters final

Rafael Nadal's academy applauded Casper Ruud for defeating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 on Saturday, April 13.

Ruud overcame several highs and lows on Saturday to prevail in a grueling three-setter against the World No. 1. The Norwegian broke early in the first set and went on to win it 6-4 to take the lead in the match.

In the second set, however, Ruud was all over the place as he could manage to win only one game as Djokovic leveled the scores. The 25-year-old then regrouped in the decider to cross the finish line with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 scoreline to set up a title clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

With the win, Ruud has opened his account against Djokovic after losing five matches in a row to him. The Norwegian took to social media and shared a few images from the match.

"Today was a good day. See you on Sunday," Ruud wrote on Instagram.

Ruud's effort drew cheers from Rafa Nadal Academy, where he trained in the year 2018.

"VAMOOOOOS," the academy commented on their alumnus' post.

This is Ruud's only fifth campaign at Monte-Carlo Country Club since turning pro in 2015. He made his main draw debut in 2017 only to lose in the opening round itself. He returned to the ATP Masters 1000 event in 2021 and registered a run to the semifinals. The following two journeys saw him bow out in the third round.

"This is a day I will remember for a long time" - Casper Ruud on his Monte-Carlo win over Novak Djokovic

After the semifinal battle against Novak Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Casper Ruud admitted to being in a state of shock as it was his first win over a top-ranked player.

"I am super happy. This is a day I will remember for a long time. Beating a World No. 1 is something I have never done and beating Novak is something I have never done. I am very, very happy. I am a little bit in a state of shock right now," he said. (via ATP.com)

He also spoke about facing his next opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is a two-time Monte-Carlo champion.

"Tomorrow is going to be a special day. I am going to give it my all. Stef is playing well. He is a great player on clay and on other surfaces as well, but I guess clay is maybe where he has had the most success and especially this tournament," the Norwegian added.

Casper Ruud has defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas twice in their three on-court meetings thus far. If he wins on Sunday, he will claim his maiden Masters 1000 title.

