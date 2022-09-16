A friendship that goes beyond the tennis court: Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel, uncle Toni, and cousins all pay tribute to Roger Federer on his retirement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have shared a great rivalry over the years. They have played some of the best tennis matches of all time, including the 2008 Wimbledon finals. Thus, when Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis, the Spaniard was quick to share a congratulatory message and wished his Swiss cohort all the best. Nadal's family members also shared Roger Federer's post on their respective social media accounts.

Rafael's sister, Maria Isabel Nadal, uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, cousins Rafel Nadal Barcelo and Marta Nadal all paid their tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Toni Nadal made a 'broken heart' on his Instagram story while sharing Federer's post.

Meanwhile, Federer and Nadal have played against each other 40 times, with Nadal leading 24–16 overall, including 14–10 in finals. Both of them will represent Team Europe in the Laver Cup, which will be Federer's last career event.

Federer and Nadal have also admitted many times that they made each other better as one pushed the other to the limits on the court.

"I wish this day would have never come" - Rafael Nadal pens an emotional post for Roger Federer

Federer and Rafael Nadal at 2019 Laver Cup (Image via Getty Images/Clive Brunskill)

It is well known that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have tried not to give even an inch to each other on the court, but they are great friends off the court. Both of them share a special bond.

Nadal wrote an emotional Twitter post after Federer decided to call it a day:

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

Nadal continued,

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup."

Roger Federer made his professional debut back in 1998 and had a glorious career of 24 years. Federer, well known for his panache on the court, won 20 Grand Slam titles, including eight Wimbledons, six Australian Opens, five US Opens and one Roland Garros title in his illustrious career.

