  Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2024, R2

Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2024, R2

By Rohit
Modified May 09, 2024 14:53 GMT
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three
Rafael Nadal faces Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open.

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal's Italian Open campaign continues against Hubert Hurkacz in the second round on Saturday, May 11. He began his quest for a 11th title at the venue against Zizou Bergs.

Playing in front of a packed crowd on Centre Court, the Spaniard's early lead evaporated in front of him as his younger rival snatched the first set from him. He didn't remain on the backfoot for too long and staged a memorable comeback to register a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

It was also Nadal's milestone 70th victory at the Italian Open, further extending his record for most wins at the venue.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently participating in the Italian Open, the clay season's third ATP Masters 1000 tournament. He's the most successful player in the tournament's history, having claimed a record 10 titles so far.

The Spaniard claimed his maiden title in Rome as a teenager in 2005, on his tournament debut no less. He defended his title the next two years as well, until his streak came to an end in 2008 with a second-round loss to Juan Carlos Ferrero. It remains the only instance of him leaving a claycourt tournament without a win.

Nadal has captured seven more titles since that loss, with his most recent title coming in 2021. He also reached a couple of finals at the venue, losing both of them to his rival Novak Djokovic.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Madrid Open.
Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Nadal's second-round adversary is World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, who received a bye into the second round. The Pole recently bagged his first title on clay at the Estoril Open.

Hurkacz also made the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, and went a round further at the Madrid Open. A third-round appearance in 2020 remains his best result at the Italian Open. This will be the first career meeting between him and Nadal.

Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz match schedule

The two will contest their second-round match on Saturday, May 11. The exact time will be known once the schedule for the day is out.

Date: May 11, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz streaming details

Viewers can watch the Spaniard's second-round match live on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

Spain - Movistar/Telefonica and TVE

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

