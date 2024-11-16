Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel counts down to brother's farewell campaign at Davis Cup Finals, fondly revisits Spain's 2009 triumph

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently shared a countdown picture featuring the 22-time Major winner as he inches closer to the last competitive tennis campaign of his career at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. The picture also featured an all-smiles moment of the Spanish team that clinched the 2009 edition of the prestigious international team tennis event.

Maribel is Nadal's younger sister and has consistently been supportive of the Spaniard both on and off the court over the years. She also plays a pivotal role in the functioning of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, the work of which has been widely lauded for empowering youngsters through a combination of sport and education. Maribel is also a fashion entrepreneur, and is the brains behind the brand 'Crabs Company'.

Recently, Maribel took to Instagram to share a picture that was originally shared by the official Instagram handle of the Rafa Nadal Academy. The picture featured the caption '5 days to go', a countdown to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, where Nadal is set to bid farewell to his stellar tennis career.

Furthermore, there were images of the Spaniard from his 2009 Davis Cup title-winning exploits. At the bottom of the picture, there was an image of the triumphant Spanish contingent from the 2009 edition of the event, which included Nadal himself along with teammates Feliciano Lopez, David Ferrer and Fernando Verdasco, and captain Albert Costa.

Maribel Nadal's Instagram Story featuring images of Nadal and the Spanish contingent from their 2009 Davis Cup title triumph (Source: Instagram/Maribel Nadal)

The 2009 Davis Cup title triumph marked Spain's fourth success in the international team tennis event. Nadal would play a prominent part across the 2011 and 2019 editions of the tournaments as well, helping Spain to win their fifth and sixth Davis Cup titles respectively.

Rafael Nadal's young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz has vowed to deliver for Spain at Davis Cup Finals 2024

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Rafael Nadal (R) (Source: Getty)

At the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Carlos Alcaraz is the player that Spain will arguably be counting on the most to perform at his best. Meanwhile, Nadal is likely to play a limited role in the tournament considering the fitness issues that have plagued him for the majority of the year.

Ahead of featuring at the event, Alcaraz spoke up about his desire to watch the 22-time Grand Slam champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time Davis Cup winner go out with a bang. Alcaraz's words came in the aftermath of his loss to Alexander Zverev at the ongoing 2024 Nitto ATP Finals.

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me. It is the last tournament of the year for me, probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," Alcaraz said.

"But I would think that it is the Davis Cup. It is a tournament I really want to win one day. When I was a kid, I'd dream about winning the Davis Cup, for Spain. This year we have a really special chance to win it. I will try to help the team to win the Davis Cup for me," he added.

Nadal will go down as one of the best players to ever feature at the Davis Cup. His only loss in singles at the international team tennis event came way back in 2004. The Spaniard has also produced plenty of memorable moments at the tournament over the years, including his remarkable unbeaten run to the title in 2019.

