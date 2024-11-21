Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel reminisces on their memories with family from younger days as Spaniard hangs up his racket

Rafael Nadal's sister, Maribel, joined the Spaniard’s family in celebrating his extraordinary tennis career following his retirement. She shared cherished memories of their family’s experiences during the early years of Nadal's rise to greatness.

Nadal retired from tennis on Tuesday, November 19, after Spain's defeat to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals quarterfinal. In the final singles match of his career, the 38-year-old was a shadow of his past self falling to Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

In the next singles match, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor to keep Spain in the tie but the Spaniards were defeated in the deciding doubles encounter and lost the tie 2-1.

Trending

Tributes for Nadal had started pouring in since before the tie and they kept coming after his retirement was confirmed with Spain's exit. His family members, who had all changed their profile pictures to Nadal's iconic 'raging bull' logo, shared beautiful memories from the early days of his career.

Maribel reshared these posts on her Instagram Story with heart emojis.

Maribel's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @mariabel_nadal)

Maribel's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @mariabel_nadal)

Rafael Nadal had an emotional message for his family in his retirement speech

Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup Final (Image: Getty)

After Spain lost the doubles tie against the Netherlands and Rafael Nadal's retirement was confirmed, the Spaniard had the opportunity to address his home crowd in Malaga. The 38-year-old had kind words for his family who was in attendance.

"I'm privileged. I've been able to make my profession my pastime. I'm a lucky one. My family, my team, my friends. I'm a person who believes in continuity, I believe in keeping people who want and making your life better. I've kept my family close. Without you this would not have been possible."

"They've always been there with me, they always kept me with my feet on the ground. What's going to happen in the future will be easier to carry. I am calm because I have received an education that allows me to face the future calmly," Nadal on his family and well-wishers.

Nadal further expressed his wish to be remembered for his character rather than just his achievements. He reflected on the friendships he formed throughout his journey and conveyed gratitude for those who supported him along the way.

Rafael Nadal also highlighted the peace of mind he feels in leaving behind both a sporting and personal legacy while attributing much of his success to his upbringing and the influence of his Uncle Toni.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here