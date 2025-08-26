  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares her pride as Rafa Academy students Alexandra Eala and Coleman Wong create history at US Open hours apart

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares her pride as Rafa Academy students Alexandra Eala and Coleman Wong create history at US Open hours apart

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 26, 2025 15:02 GMT
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal and his sister Maribel Nadal [L], and Coleman Wong and Alexandra Eala [R] | Source: Getty Images

The legendary Spaniard Rafael Nadal's sister, Maribel Nadal, has recently shared her proud and heartfelt thoughts as students of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar etched history at the 2025 US Open. Nadal's academy is one of the top-notch training centres and is situated in his hometown of Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

Ad

Rafael Nadal's Academy students, the former World No. 56, Alexandra Eala, defeated former World No. 14, Danish player Clara Tauson, in the first round of the 2025 US Open. She created history by becoming the first player from the Philippines to clinch a singles victory in a Grand Slam main draw.

Coleman Wong also became the first player from Hong Kong to clinch a Grand Slam men's singles match after defeating the former World No. 62, Aleksander Kovacevic, in the first round. Their success was noted by Nadal's sister, Maribel, who shared her heartfelt thoughts sans words through her Instagram story.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"👏🏻👏🏻 😍"
Screenshot of Maribel Nadal&#039;s Instagram story | Source: IG/mariabel_nadal
Screenshot of Maribel Nadal's Instagram story | Source: IG/mariabel_nadal

The Rafa Nadal Academy also shared their proud thoughts on the US Open's Instagram post, which featured the historic feat achieved by Alexandra Eala and Coleman Wong. They added,

Ad
"What do they have in common? 😍"
Screenshot of the US Open&#039;s Instagram post | Source: IG/usopen
Screenshot of the US Open's Instagram post | Source: IG/usopen

In their post, the US Open mentioned,

Ad
"No better feeling. 🥹"
Ad

The Hong Kong native, Coleman Wong, is all set to face Australian player, Adam Walton, in his second round. Whereas, Alexandra Eala will lock horns with Moldovan-born Spanish player, Cristina Bucsa, in her second round at the 2025 US Open.

Coleman Wong reflects on his idol, Rafael Nadal, as he achieves a prestigious feat at the 2025 US Open

Coleman Wong at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty
Coleman Wong at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The talented player, Coleman Wong, has been a student of the Rafael Nadal Academy by Movistar since 2018. Considering his historic feat achieved at the 2025 US Open, he shared his views while highlighting his idol's legacy.

Ad
"This tournament, it's a tennis player's dream. For a tennis player, you want to perform on a stage like this. This is where I want to be. I thought about this so many times when I was young watching Rafa battling. ... I just want to keep going and see what I can do here," he mentioned via ESPN.

Wong has won junior titles at the US Open in 2021 and the Australian Open in 2022.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications