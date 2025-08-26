Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares her pride as Rafa Academy students Alexandra Eala and Coleman Wong create history at US Open hours apart

The legendary Spaniard Rafael Nadal's sister, Maribel Nadal, has recently shared her proud and heartfelt thoughts as students of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar etched history at the 2025 US Open. Nadal's academy is one of the top-notch training centres and is situated in his hometown of Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.Rafael Nadal's Academy students, the former World No. 56, Alexandra Eala, defeated former World No. 14, Danish player Clara Tauson, in the first round of the 2025 US Open. She created history by becoming the first player from the Philippines to clinch a singles victory in a Grand Slam main draw.Coleman Wong also became the first player from Hong Kong to clinch a Grand Slam men's singles match after defeating the former World No. 62, Aleksander Kovacevic, in the first round. Their success was noted by Nadal's sister, Maribel, who shared her heartfelt thoughts sans words through her Instagram story.&quot;👏🏻👏🏻 😍&quot;Screenshot of Maribel Nadal's Instagram story | Source: IG/mariabel_nadalThe Rafa Nadal Academy also shared their proud thoughts on the US Open's Instagram post, which featured the historic feat achieved by Alexandra Eala and Coleman Wong. They added,&quot;What do they have in common? 😍&quot;Screenshot of the US Open's Instagram post | Source: IG/usopenIn their post, the US Open mentioned,&quot;No better feeling. 🥹&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Hong Kong native, Coleman Wong, is all set to face Australian player, Adam Walton, in his second round. Whereas, Alexandra Eala will lock horns with Moldovan-born Spanish player, Cristina Bucsa, in her second round at the 2025 US Open.Coleman Wong reflects on his idol, Rafael Nadal, as he achieves a prestigious feat at the 2025 US OpenColeman Wong at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: GettyThe talented player, Coleman Wong, has been a student of the Rafael Nadal Academy by Movistar since 2018. Considering his historic feat achieved at the 2025 US Open, he shared his views while highlighting his idol's legacy.&quot;This tournament, it's a tennis player's dream. For a tennis player, you want to perform on a stage like this. This is where I want to be. I thought about this so many times when I was young watching Rafa battling. ... I just want to keep going and see what I can do here,&quot; he mentioned via ESPN.Wong has won junior titles at the US Open in 2021 and the Australian Open in 2022.