Rafael Nadal sends touching message to Novak Djokovic after Serb's kind words about his Laureus honor

Novak Djokovic had complimentary remarks about his arch-rival Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard received a major honor for his tennis legacy. Nadal in turn, has extended his gratitude to the Serb for his kind comments.

Nadal and Djokovic recently made waves by reuniting at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. The duo also provided a wholesome moment as the 24-time Grand Slam champion was spotted applauding when Nadal was honored with the Sporting Icon Award at the ceremony.

Speaking to the press at the event, Novak Djokovic expressed his belief that Rafael Nadal was very deserving of the prestigious award, highlighting the Spaniard's fighting spirit and perseverance. The Serb also emphasized that Nadal's influence extended far beyond tennis.

"Everyone knows of his greatness on a tennis court and what he has achieved with his great fighting spirit, tenacity. But I think as the time went on, and the injuries that he was fighting with, the never-dying spirit that he showed and the good respecting values," he said.

"So I think he is definitely the right person to receive this award no doubt because of his success but also his influence extends and expands on so many areas in life, not just tennis and not just sports in general," he added.

Nadal was evidently touched by Djokovic's words, as he thanked the 37-year-old and wished him well for his campaign at the Madrid Open and beyond.

"Thanks @djokernole for your words! It was great to see you yesterday in Madrid, good luck in the tournament and in the season!" Nadal posted.

Rafael Nadal's Instagram story

While he himself won't be in action at the Madrid Open, five-time champion Rafael Nadal made it clear during the awards ceremony that he is not missing tennis post retirement.

Rafael Nadal snubs Novak Djokovic to pick Carlos Alcaraz as the favorite to win Madrid Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz and the Serb - Source: Getty

Despite his well-wishes for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal doesn't believe the Serb is the favorite to triumph at the 2025 Madrid Open. During the Laureus World Sports Awards, the Spaniard expressed his belief that Carlos Alcaraz had the edge over the rest of the field.

"Well, if Carlos is doing well, I think he's always the favourite," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is on the hunt for his 100th tour-level title at the ATP Masters 1000 event, where he has previously triumphed on three occasions. Meanwhile, Alcaraz will aim to clinch his third Madrid Open title, having previously won the tournament in 2022 and 2023.

After a bye in the first round, Novak Djokovic will kick off his campaign against the winner of the match between Borna Coric and Matteo Arnaldi. Drawn in the same half, Carlos Alcaraz will meet Yoshihito Nishioka or Zizou Bergs in his opening match.

