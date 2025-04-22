Rafael Nadal picks his favorite to win Madrid Open, and it's not Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal has revealed his pick for the favorite to triumph at the 2025 Madrid Open. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are set to compete at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic recently made a splash with their reunion at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. Alcaraz and Djokovic are now set to turn their attention to the Madrid Open, where the Spaniard will look to win his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title while the 24-time Grand Slam champion pursues his fourth trophy at the event as well as his 100th career title.

Despite Novak Djokovic's past success at the tournament, Rafael Nadal has given the nod to two-time Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz as the favorite. While at the awards ceremony, the 38-year-old expressed his belief that Alcaraz always had the edge when he was fit and in form.

"Well, if Carlos is doing well, I think he's always the favourite," he said.

Despite the 22-time Grand Slam champion's vote of confidence, Alcaraz may not be at his best at the Madrid Open, given the concerning injury he sustained during his loss to Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open final. During his post-match press conference, Alcaraz disclosed that Nadal had sent him an encouraging message after his defeat, expressing hope that he wasn't dealing with an injury.

"He wrote to me. To give me some encouragement, telling me he hopes that I’m not injured and that in a few days I can train again and give my all," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz has yet to undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injury ahead of his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event. However, the Spaniard did share a positive update during the Laureus World Sports Awards, expressing his belief that the injury wasn't serious.

"Now I bow at the feet of Rafael Nadal because of what he did week after week" - Carlos Alcaraz on his respect for compatriot after Barcelona Open loss

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz arrived at the Barcelona Open after winning his maiden title at the Monte-Carlo Masters. After losing to Holger Rune in the final, the Spaniard opened up about how difficult it was to adjust to competing at the ATP 500 event after a short turnaround.

Alcaraz admitted that his own challenging experience had given him even greater respect for Rafael Nadal. He commended the 22-time Grand Slam champion for his ability to emerge victorious week after week during the clay swing.

"That’s what happens when you play so many matches and have so few days to rest. It’s so demanding, and you have to give 100 per cent every day. Having played a tournament like Monte-Carlo and arriving in Barcelona with few days to adapt is really tough. Now I bow at the feet of Rafa [Nadal] because of what he did week after week. You have to respect that," Alcaraz said in the same press conference.

At the 2025 Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz will face the winner between Zizou Bergs and Yoshihito Nishioka in his opening match after a bye in the first round. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is set to meet Matteo Arnaldi or a qualifier in the second round.

Featuring in the same half of the draw, Alcaraz and Djokovic could set up a blockbuster semifinal clash at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

