Carlos Alcaraz was recently crowned the 2023 Wimbledon champion. In his latest interview, the Spaniard expressed gratification in having received a 'good luck' message from his idol Rafael Nadal before making an appearance in the title clash against Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz exceeded the expectations of the tennis world as he outplayed the Serbian icon to lift his second Grand Slam title. The 20-year-old not only maintained his World No. 1 ranking but also lifted his maiden SW19 trophy. He triumphed over the 23-time Major winner in a five-set thriller and wrapped up their clash with a scoreline that read 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Following his victory, the Spaniard was commended by decorated personalities from all walks of life. However, there was one in particular that notably stood out for young Carlos Alcaraz.

In a recent interview with MARCA, Alcaraz expressed his appreciation for Rafael Nadal, who wished him "best of luck" before the 20-year-old walked onto the Center Court for the final on Sunday, July 16.

"Yes, yes, he sent me a message. First he sent it to me to wish me luck for the final and I appreciate it," said Carlos Alcaraz.

He added that Nadal congratulated him after he bagged his second Major at the All-England Club. The World No. 1 also stated that a message from his childhood idol was a noteworthy moment in his life that he admired deeply.

"That someone like him, an idol from my childhood and who continues to be one, sends you strength and luck for the most important moment of your life, is something to admire," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to launch his Hopman Cup campaign after Wimbledon victory

Carlos Alcaraz is due to perform at the 2023 Hopman Cup

Rest takes a backseat for Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz as prepares for his upcoming performance in the 2023 Hopman Cup after a tiring two-week Grand Slam campaign.

Alcaraz is set to team up with WTA World No. 72 Rebeka Masarova, replacing Paula Badosa due to injury concerns. The two will represent Spain in France, where they will square off against Belgium in the tournament.

The 20-year-old will clash against David Goffin and Masarova will face Elise Mertens in the event's opening round. However, in case of a tie, both pairs will enter a mixed doubles contest to decide the winner. These matches will take place on Friday, July 21, in Nice, France.

