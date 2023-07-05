Tennis icon Rafael Nadal recently welcomed Columbian singer Sebastian Yatra and Spanish basketball player Rudy Fernandez to his iconic tennis academy in Mallorca.

Nadal is currently sidelined as he is recovering from an injury. The veteran last played on the tour at the 2023 Australian Open, where he lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the tournament.

At a press conference held at his academy in Mallorca, the 22-time Grand Slam winner revealed that the 2024 season would be his last on the tour.

Yatra and Fernandez's visit to the tennis academy was posted on social media.

Last year, Nadal attended Yatra's concert in Mallorca along with his wife, Mery Francisca Perello, and sister, Maribel. The Columbian singer-songwriter later said that he was a fan of the Spanish maestro.

"I admire Rafael and I was surprised to know that he is a fan of mine," Yatra admitted.

Fernandez, 38, currently represents Real Madrid's basketball team and the Spanish national team.

Earlier this week, former Real Madrid star Marco Asensio also visited the tennis academy as well as the museum.

“Visited the @rafanadalacademy. Spectacular facilities and museum. 👏🏽 Congratulations and thank you for having us️⚽️🎾,” Asensio wrote on Instagram.

Nadal, a 14-time French Open winner, also thanked Asensio for his visit and wished the footballer good luck in his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Thanks @marcoasensio10 for the visit. Good luck with your new project.” the former World No. 1 wrote on Instagram.

"Someone I looked up to when I was younger was Rafa Nadal" - Carlos Alcaraz

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Rafael Nadal's influence in the tennis world is unparalleled. Recently, the current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, expressed his admiration for the tennis great. In the past, Alcaraz has openly spoken about the 22-time Grand Slam winner being his idol.

During the 2023 Miami Open, Alcaraz reflected on whom he looks up to and named Nadal as someone he used to look up to during his childhood.

Elaborating further, the 20-year-old expressed his admiration for his compatriot.

"I'm playing for my family, my team. Someone I looked up to when I was younger was Rafa Nadal. Trying to make impossible shots, impossible passes, it's all for him," Carlos Alcaraz told Tennis Channel.

Earlier this month, Nadal kicked off the 11th edition of the Le Mans Classic in France. Retired Chelsea great Didier Drogba also joined the Spaniard for the special event.

