'Rafael, we have a problem’ - Toni Nadal on seeing an 18-year-old Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was spotted by Toni Nadal back in 2005, way before the Serb had won anything.

Toni was left thoroughly impressed by the 18-year-old Djokovic, and immediately realized he would be a thorn for Rafa.

Novak Djokovic with his 2019 Wimbledon trophy

Some players show signs of greatness from a very early age. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are prime examples of this; the Swiss beat Pete Sampras (2001 Wimbledon) as a teenager, whereas the Spaniard beat Federer himself before most people could even pronounce his name (2004 Miami Open). However, not many know that current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was just as prodigious in his early years - and that his extraordinary skills caught the eye of Rafael Nadal’s coach Toni way back in 2005.

Novak Djokovic was just 18 years old at that time, having turned pro just a couple of years ago (in 2003). The Serb was yet to win his maiden ATP Tour title, and in fact hadn’t even reached the final of any event until then. He would eventually win the first final that he played, at the 2006 Dutch Open, where he beat Nicolas Massu 7-6 6-4.

2005 was the first year in which Novak Djokovic qualified for each of the four Grand Slams. And it was in the month of July when Toni Nadal first caught a proper glimpse of the Serb. Djokovic was playing in the first round at Wimbledon against Juan Monaco; the latter was a friend and sparring partner of Rafael Nadal at that time.

RafaelNadal with his uncle Toni

Novak Djokovic made a big impact on Toni Nadal and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez at Wimbledon 2005

Toni Nadal paid a visit to the court where Novak Djokovic was taking on the more experienced Monaco. Rafael Nadal’s uncle asked around the court regarding the Serbian: “Who’s that kid?”

“He’s 18 years old and he’s 100 and a bit in the world,” came the answer.

“What’s his name?” Toni responded.

“Novak Djokovic,” came the response.

Advertisement

Toni Nadal watched a few points and immediately went to his nephew's locker room, making a powerful statement:

“Rafael, we have a problem. I’ve just seen a really good kid.”

Novak Djokovic went on to win that match in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have played each other a whopping 55 times

Novak Djokovic went on to become more than just a problem, having gotten the better of Rafael Nadal 29 times out of 55 matches till date. 15 of these 29 wins have come in finals, including four in Grand Slams. Toni Nadal’s prophecy has been more than fulfilled.

Another person that Novak Djokovic left a lasting impression on back then was Guillermo Garcia Lopez. The Serb faced Lopez in the second round of Wimbledon that year, where Djokovic came back from 6-3 6-3 5-3 down to win 3-6 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 6-4 in 4 hours and 8 minutes. The Serb even saved three consecutive match points on Lopez’ serve in the third set.

“He was a player that never ever gave up, he had huge potential,” said Garcia Lopez. “His baseline shots were so solid on both sides. Maybe another player wouldn’t have come back against me. With that scoreline, coming out on top of that match means he is a born competitor.”

The fierce competitor has since proven to be a thorn in the side of every top player that he has faced. Novak Djokovic's relentlessness along with his superhuman fitness levels have turned him into arguably the toughest opponent on court - as both Toni Nadal and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez had feared 15 years ago.