"Really don't get the vibe they're expecting from this tournament"- Fans react to Roger Federer picking his Team Europe lineup for Laver Cup 2024

Tennis fans recently reacted to Roger Federer picking his Team Europe lineup for the 2024 Laver Cup.

On Sunday, September 24, Team World defeated Team Europe 13-2 to secure their second consecutive Laver Cup title. The final day of the tournament witnessed Team World's unwavering dominance as they required only a single victory to claim the trophy.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe delivered the decisive blow on the final day, sealing Team World's victory. The American duo clinched their team's second consecutive Laver Cup title in a thrilling doubles match against Team Europe's Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4) 7-6(5).

Roger Federer was at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, to witness Team World's resounding victory at this year's edition of the tournament. Following Team Europe's unfortunate defeat, Federer shared his ideal lineup for the 2024 Laver Cup.

The former World No. 1 expressed that he is hoping for Novak Djokovic to rejoin the team and form a partnership with Carlos Alcaraz next year.

"I would like to see Novak again to be honest. I would love to see actually Alcaraz and Novak on the same team. Love to see that happen," Federer told Eurosport.

"Zverev would be great for the German market as well and he's been such a great supporter of the Laver Cup as well. Someone like [Holger] Rune, he pulled out too and that really hurt Team Europe. Losing [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and Rune," he added.

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev were also in the 20-time Grand Slam champion's ideal lineup of for the upcoming year.

"There's a lot to choose from, [Daniil] Medvedev obviously would be great. I like watching [Andrey] Rublev as well," he said.

Several tennis fans were quick to their thoughts on social media regarding the potential lineup for the 2024 Laver Cup.

One fan pointed out that both Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev had participated in the tournament before but showed no enthusiasm while on the bench.

"Even the obvious aside.. both az and med were there and gave zero energy on the bench. i guess i really don't get the vibe they expect from this tournament," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan was bewildered to find out that Federer had not included Casper Ruud in his potential lineup even though the Norwegian was the only one who won for Team Europe in this year's Laver Cup.

"My man won europe their only 2 pts and has never lost a match in this silly little exho and roger still snubbed him smh," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I don't think right away, but I am absolutely open to the thought" - Roger Federer on captaining Team Europe at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Team Europe with the Laver Cup in 2019

Roger Federer recently discussed the prospect of becoming Team Europe's captain at the Laver Cup. The Swiss legend, who has expressed his genuine interest, also acknowledged that the current timing may not align perfectly, thus leaving the door ajar for future possibilities.

During an interview at the Laver Cup, the current captain of Team Europe, Bjorn Borg, questioned Federer about the possibility of him envisioning himself as the future captain of the team.

In response, Federer expressed his willingness to consider the role.

"Yes, I mean, why not? One day. I don't think right away, but I am absolutely open to the thought and the idea to have great captains, assistant captains or also co-captains, whatever you want to call it. But, just want to give back to the game in any type of form and, of course, being a captain of the Laver Cup would be definitely one of those things," Federer said.

