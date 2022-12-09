"Reason this man right here is the GOAT" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer's hilarious anecdote on being denied entry at Wimbledon

Roger Federer sat down for a fun chat with Trevor Noah, during which he narrated a recent incident at Wimbledon that left tennis fans in splits. The eight-time Wimbledon singles champion revealed that he was denied entry when he casually visited SW19 for a cup of tea at the club, narrating a hilarious conversation with security personnel at the gate.

Federer was in London a couple of weeks ago and shared images of his visit to Wimbledon - his most successful Grand Slam tournament - for the first time since retirement. Tournament officials and staff at Wimbledon were also quite excited to host the Swiss legend. However, he had a tough time getting into the facility, as a lady working in security refused to let him in without his membership card.

The Swiss great explained how he pleaded with the security official, who simply could not recognize him, to let him in, not wanting to bring up the fact that he is an eight-time Wimbledon winner. He was eventually forced to mention it as a last-ditch effort to get in.

Tennis fans reacted to the incident, with many highlighting Federer's humility while dealing with the situation. Others lauded the 20-time Grand Slam champion for not throwing his weight around and speaking to the security lady in a respectful manner.

"There’s a reason this man right here is the GOAT in my opinion. Couldn’t imagine most Indian cricketers or a lot of global footballers responding this maturely in such a situation," a Twitter user wrote.

"He is in his own class. What an intelligent, eloquent man! He knows his worth but still humble. A very rare quality," another fan expressed.

Kah @eukahlu twitter.com/thedailyshow/s… The Daily Show @TheDailyShow That time Wimbledon security wouldn’t let @rogerfederer in That time Wimbledon security wouldn’t let @rogerfederer in 😂 https://t.co/mcREy62E13 I’m glad to be his fan, he could be a bit “arrogant”, but he wasn’t, he was so polite and the lady did the job. Roger Federer will be missed in tennis I’m glad to be his fan, he could be a bit “arrogant”, but he wasn’t, he was so polite and the lady did the job. Roger Federer will be missed in tennis 😭😭 twitter.com/thedailyshow/s…

Altera Punicea @Altera_Punicea @TheDailyShow @rogerfederer Was waiting for him to say he called Andy Murray or Tim Henman on the phone to get him in. What a great interview @TheDailyShow @rogerfederer Was waiting for him to say he called Andy Murray or Tim Henman on the phone to get him in. What a great interview ❤️❤️❤️

Christopher @Ctborum The Daily Show @TheDailyShow That time Wimbledon security wouldn’t let @rogerfederer in That time Wimbledon security wouldn’t let @rogerfederer in 😂 https://t.co/mcREy62E13 Roger Federer is truly one of the few people on the planet who could pull a "don't you know who I am" and get away with it and even have people laughing about it twitter.com/TheDailyShow/s… Roger Federer is truly one of the few people on the planet who could pull a "don't you know who I am" and get away with it and even have people laughing about it twitter.com/TheDailyShow/s…

How the conversation went down between Roger Federer and the security official at Wimbledon - in the Swiss great's words

Roger Federer smiles during his visit to Wimbledon for the 2022 championships.

Roger Federer became an automatic member at Wimbledon almost 20 years ago, the day he won Wimbledon for the very first time back in 2003. But the fact that he did not carry his membership card during his recent visit to the venue led to his chaotic and hilarious conversation with the security official.

The Swiss great asked her whether there was another gate through which he could get in, hoping she would eventually recognize him, but the official was firm in her response.

"I'm like, 'No, I don't have my membership card but I am a member and I'm just wondering where I can get in,' and she said, 'Yeah, but you have to be a member'," Federer said on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. "I was like, 'I'm just asking you again where can I get in', and she said, 'The other side, but you have to be a member'."

He then said that he had to bring up the fact that he has won Wimbledon eight times, humbly admitting that he still feels bad that he had to say it.

"So I look at her one last time and I'm so sorry, I couldn't believe and still can't believe I said this and because I still feel bad about it. I'd look at her and say, 'I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!' he added.

Federer then joked about being unsure, for a split second, whether he had won seven or eight Wimbledon titles.

"When I said I won Wimbledon eight times, for a split second, I wasn't sure if it was eight anymore because I thought it 'was it seven, was it eight? I don't know'. But I said it because I never talk like this," he added.

He eventually gained access through another gate, where security officials and other staff were quite thrilled to welcome him inside.

