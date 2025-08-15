Reilly Opelka reveals massive 5-figure fine he's been made to pay for calling ATP umpire an 'idiot'

Reilly Opelka faced a fine of $90,000 during his match at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters. He faced defeat in the Round of 32 against the former World No. 54, Argentinian player, Francisco Comesana.

The St. Joseph, Michigan, native has won four ATP Tour singles titles and one title in the doubles category. At the 2025 Brisbane International, he won the semifinal round against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and clinched his 100th career win.

During his match against Comesana, Opelka got involved in a heated exchange with chair umpire Nacho Forcadell and called him 'an idiot,' due to which he received a fine. Through his recent Instagram story, Reilly Opelka expressed a light-hearted reaction to the ATP, following the $90,000 fine.

"The "i" word can be expensive @atptour"

Screenshot of Reilly Opelka's Instagram story | Source: IG/reillyopelka

During his 2025 Indian Wells tournament, Reilly Opelka faced a fine in the first-round game against Roman Safiullin. The tallest ATP-ranked player was fined $80,000, as he spoke against poor lighting conditions that affected his play. He later took a medical time out and refused to play until the authorities fixed the issues.

During his 2025 Miami Open winning match against Holger Rune, Opelka defended the latter's concern for on-court lighting issues. He had mentioned, via The Tennis Letter's X post on March 23, 2025.

"I don’t know. It was valid. If the lights bug him, they bug him. I don’t think he’s making anything up. He played within the rules to do the video review. There was no foul play on his side. If that were me I probably would’ve been fined another 80 G’s like I did last week at Indian Wells."

At the 2025 Cincinnati Open tournament run, Opelka defeated Bolivian player Hugo Dellien and Australian Alex de Minaur to reach the Round of 32.

Reilly Opelka reflects on his play, dealing with injuries and facing challenges

During his interview with Tennis Channel on August 11, 2025, the talented American player shared his thoughts on his comeback after overcoming injuries.

"Just coming back from all my injuries. I kind of got away from my normal brand of tennis trying to make the most of every tournament and because my ranking is not as high as it as it once was and where I want it to be," he said.

He continued:

"I think naturally the tendency for me is to play a little bit less aggressive which is a death sentence for my style of play. So, we've been really emphasizing playing, aggressive and watching my older matches."

Opelka will next participate in the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship with Venus Williams.

